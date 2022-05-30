Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Master Builders Supports H1/AS1 Code Transition Time Consultation

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Master Builders Association

The Registered Master Builders Association has welcomed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) announcement of a short consultation on extending the transition period for the H1/AS1 changes to the building code.

Master Builders Chief Executive, David Kelly, says that while the industry is generally supportive of proposed changes that will result in better homes for New Zealanders, an already stressed sector requires additional time to implement them.

“The implementation of the H1 code will be a considerable change for many parts of our sector. We have to adapt to the new methods of design and construction, alongside significantly scaling up the production of the new materials required. This is not possible within the current time period.”

“An increase to the implementation period will allow current manufacturing methods to meet updated H1 requirements, especially for windows. We are also concerned faster implementation will negatively impact consumer confidence in the residential building industry and further dampen demand on the back of interest rate rises, more restricted credit, and economic uncertainty. Additionally, councils throughout New Zealand will also need time to build changes into their consenting processes”

Kelly said that the building and construction sector is facing a raft of challenges, which makes any significant changes difficult to implement within the short timeframe proposed for the H1 code changes.

“The sector is stretched, and our builders are under constant pressure. We are faced with material shortages, rapidly escalating building prices, a shortage of skilled labour, and declining mental health. Our builders want to focus on delivering the quality homes and infrastructure that the country needs, now.”

He re-iterated that the industry is supportive of the changes and wants to deliver safe, warm, and climate-friendly homes for New Zealanders.

“Over time, the H1 changes will bring long-term benefits through increased housing quality and will contribute to New Zealand’s response to climate change. We simply wish to avoid a situation where well-intentioned policy fails at the point of implementation due to bad timing. By extending the transition period, we would have more time to adapt and prepare ourselves for enduring change. An extension would have no impact on the long-term benefits of the change but would have a huge immediate benefit for the stressed sector.

The building and construction sector is critical to the New Zealand economy. It employs over 280,000 Kiwis across the country.

“The additional time is needed to help our people grabble with the change in a way that makes sense. It will be used to ensure that the changes are implemented well – so New Zealanders receive the full benefits.”

