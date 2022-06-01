Venture Taranaki Branching Out Project Looks Towards The Region’s Food And Fibre Future

Taranaki regional development agency, Venture Taranaki, are set to launch 10 new food and fibre opportunities focused on diversifying the region’s existing food and fibre offering. The opportunities have been explored and validated over the period of the 18-month project and are now being published for use ongoing by the community and a range of interested groups and individuals to progress new ventures.

Since the Branching Out project launched in March 2020 Venture Taranaki, with backing from MPI, and all three District Councils, have partnered and connected with Taranaki landowners, farmers, growers, food manufacturers, marketers, advisers, Massey University, Crown Research Institutes, and investors, and undertaken robust research to identify feasible and high-potential commercially viable venture opportunities.

With this work now complete, 10 commercial blueprints are near launch - including kiwifruit, avocados, and medicinal herbs, with project stakeholders and partners having received a preview of what’s to come at a food and fibre diversification inspired dining event on Monday evening.

"The diversification dinner was an opportunity to bring together the wide-range of stakeholders we’ve engaged with throughout Branching Out and reinforce the potential for Taranaki as a sophisticated, leading, and future-focused food region," explained Kelvin Wright, Venture Taranaki Chief Executive.

Speakers at the event included food and fibre sector innovators and leaders, along with a video message from Hon Damien O’Connor Agriculture Minister; former Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland; Lain Jager, Chair of Te Puna Whakaaronui, Wayne Mulligan, Taiao Ora, Tangata Ora, CEO NZ Bio Forestry Ltd and FOMANA Capital; and John Rodwell, Taiao Ora, Tangata Ora, and Director at Landcare Research.

"Taranaki has a long history of food production and capabilities, we’re now seeing a unique and diverse food tapestry develop, built on cultural, social, and environmental strengths and this is evident in the commitment and feedback we received from those in attendance, and the interest we have from many to continue progressing the opportunities, as well as the Branching Out programme as we consider what a phase two may look like," says Kelvin.

The dinner was an opportunity for key stakeholders to come together to see what progress had been made, where the opportunities lie, and articulate how they were going to commit to the future of food and fibre in Taranaki. It also gave many growers, producers, chef’s, and students the opportunity to get under the noses of some of the biggest names in New Zealand food and fibre with a line-up of innovative plates to inspire, excite and delight - and all focused on Taranaki. The event is being seen as the end of the beginning, with attendees committing to ongoing actions and momentum leveraging their collective knowledge and network, in order to make a lasting impact on food and fibre in Taranaki.

"Progress will only be possible with community and investor buy-in, and a real commitment from the existing players," said Anne Probert, GM Regional Strategy and Sectors. "We have identified a list of ventures that encompass innovation, growth, and offer market potential, building value and resilience to our regional economy. In the coming weeks we’ll be releasing our investor ready blueprints to encourage people to really consider complementary farm-based activities and the associated value chain enterprises that will be needed to support some of these new or adjacent industries, say sheep dairying or medicinal herbs for example," continues Anne.

"This really is a team effort - a team Taranaki effort. With our supported and engaged community we’re keen to build on our tremendous track record already established in farming and food production, by honing in on some of our untapped potential to accelerate commercially viable food and fibre value chain opportunities to strengthen Taranaki economy," concludes Kelvin.

Branching Out has identified 270,000 ha of land suitable for horticulture in the region, with over 40 growers expressing interest in supporting pilot trial activities across a range of ventures.

"Through Branching Out, we have the ability to catalyse the diversification of our food and fibre sector, and to realise our commercial, cultural, and community aspirations in diversified offerings that support greater community outcomes and resilience," ended Kelvin.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Branching Out, is a project coordinated by Venture Taranaki, and with input from a wide range of stakeholders, including Massey University, Crown Research Institutes, and Taranaki landowners, farmers, growers, food manufacturers, marketers, advisers, and investors. The project is supported by the region’s three district councils - New Plymouth District Council, South Taranaki District Council and Stratford District Council, and the Ministry of Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund (SFFF). https://www.venture.org.nz/projects/branching-out/

Taiao Ora, Tangata Ora Taiao Ora is an independent, collaborative initiative to put the wellbeing of Te Taiao (our natural world) at the heart of our food and fibres sector. The vision for Taiao Ora is that Te Taiao - our land, water, climate, and living beings - is healthy and resilient. Because when nature thrives, we all thrive. https://www.taiaoora.nz/

APPENDIX ONE - Diversification Dinner The Diversification Dinner menu showcased local products and producers from around the maunga. The Novotel Head Chef Vickram Zacharia was tasked with curating a menu for the event that showcased the region’s local products and producers in an impressive display of culinary skill, with plates featuring predominantly locally grown or produced food. With a temperate climate, most sunshine hours in the country, and the ability to grow grass, beef and dairy are well suited to our region and are a mainstay of the Taranaki economy. These traditional strengths were heroes on two of the plates served; locally farmed beef tartare, and the blue cheese and blackcurrent aged cheddar, used within a mousse, and produced in Eltham.

The menu also included Ahi Tote mānuka smoked salt with horopito and black garlic, which is developed by students at Spotswood College. The garlic is grown in the school māra (garden) and their horopito islocally sourced. This unique product, which is available for sale, is an example of local rangitahi (young people) demonstrating their appetite and ability to innovate.

Plan-t Hemp chick-n, a plant-based alternative was also a hero dish on the night and tells a story of innovation and collaboration between growers, researchers, manufacturers, and marketers to bring an entirely novel product to life. The use of this ingredient within the menu also nods to increasing consumer preferences and sustainability.

APPENDIX TWO - Branching Out key metrics

Branching Out has shortlisted 10 commercial venture opportunities from a long list of over 96.

270,000 ha of land identified as suitable for horticulture in the region, including 3667 ha of land where owners have pinpointed diversification opportunities.

70+ ha is already under development or under serious consideration for avocado development.

50 growers have shared plant husbandry data pertaining to 28 medicinal plants.

Over 40 Taranaki growers have expressed interest in supporting pilot trial activities across a range of ventures.

Eight food and fibre product prototypes have already been developed in partnership with local business and universities through the project, with the ambition to take to market.

© Scoop Media

