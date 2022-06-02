The Insides™ Company Announces The Insides™ System For Chyme Reinfusion Is Now Available On The NHS Supply Chain

The Insides™ Company is pleased to announce that The Insides™ System and The Insides™ Refill have been added to the NHS Supply Chain in the UK.

The Insides Company’s award-winning flagship product, The Insides™™ System, is a patient managed therapy that enables restoration of intestinal continuity, allowing patients to recommence oral feeding and significantly improve clinical outcomes.

The NHS Supply Chain supports the National Health Service (NHS) in England, and other healthcare organisations in England and Wales, by providing procurement and logistics services.



The NHS Supply Chain contains more than 900 suppliers and processes over 8 million orders per year. Inclusion within the Supply Chain means clinicians and patients now have easier access to The Insides™ System for chyme reinfusion across all NHS Trusts.

The catalogue listing for The Insides™™ System and The Insides System™™ Refill can be found via the links below:

The Insides™ System NHS Supply Chain

The Insides™ Refill NHS Supply Chain

About the NHS Supply Chain

NHS Supply Chain manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products, services and food for NHS trusts and healthcare organisations across England and Wales. Which provides a standardised range of clinically assured quality products across the NHS trusts.

About The Insides™ Company

The Insides™ Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built chyme reinfusion solutions for patients with intestinal failure. The company's devices demonstrate significant improvements in clinical and economic outcomes for patients requiring intestinal rehabilitation.

