Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Insides™ Company Announces The Insides™ System For Chyme Reinfusion Is Now Available On The NHS Supply Chain

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 12:18 pm
Press Release: The Insides Company

The Insides™ Company is pleased to announce that The Insides™ System and The Insides™ Refill have been added to the NHS Supply Chain in the UK.

The Insides Company’s award-winning flagship product, The Insides™™ System, is a patient managed therapy that enables restoration of intestinal continuity, allowing patients to recommence oral feeding and significantly improve clinical outcomes.

The NHS Supply Chain supports the National Health Service (NHS) in England, and other healthcare organisations in England and Wales, by providing procurement and logistics services.


The NHS Supply Chain contains more than 900 suppliers and processes over 8 million orders per year. Inclusion within the Supply Chain means clinicians and patients now have easier access to The Insides™ System for chyme reinfusion across all NHS Trusts.

The catalogue listing for The Insides™™ System and The Insides System™™ Refill can be found via the links below:

The Insides™ System NHS Supply Chain

The Insides™ Refill NHS Supply Chain

About the NHS Supply Chain

NHS Supply Chain manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products, services and food for NHS trusts and healthcare organisations across England and Wales. Which provides a standardised range of clinically assured quality products across the NHS trusts.

About The Insides Company

The Insides™ Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built chyme reinfusion solutions for patients with intestinal failure. The company's devices demonstrate significant improvements in clinical and economic outcomes for patients requiring intestinal rehabilitation.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Insides Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 