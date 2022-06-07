New Zealand’s Record-setting Business Events Tradeshow Opensnext Week

Australia’s and New Zealand’s top business events professionals are heading to Christchurch next week for New Zealand’s largest-ever business events tradeshow, MEETINGS 2022.

The two-day event on 15 and 16 June at New Zealand’s first next-generation venue Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is a sell-out, with 211 stands from 18 New Zealand regions. Over 500 buyers, including 110 from Australia, will be attending Business Events Industry Aotearoa’s flagship event.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says MEETINGS 2022 is setting records, and sending a powerful signal that the New Zealand business events sector is open and focusing on the future.

“The strong level of interest in MEETINGS is telling us that confidence in the sector is strong and both buyers and exhibitors have drawn a line in the sand around Covid. The perspective is very much about the future and what that can deliver,” she says.

“The MEETINGS message is New Zealand is already welcoming international events back, and there has never been a more important time for the industry to reconnect, with both domestic and international buyers.”

Over 50 Australian hosted buyers will arrive on Friday 10 June for weekend familiarisation tours of Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington, Marlborough, and Queenstown. After MEETINGS, a group will also visit Rotorua. During MEETINGS, buyers will be hosted at 15 hotels close to Te Pae Christchurch.

“In this spectacular venue in the new city of Ōtautahi Christchurch, we will be harnessing the power of face-to-face meetings. Te Pae Christchurch’s state-of-the-art exhibition halls, auditorium, and meeting rooms will be buzzing with activity, and creative energy from around New Zealand and across the Tasman,” Hopkins says.

MEETINGS Event Director Jen Henshaw says the extensive local business events supplier network means Christchurch can deliver every support service.

“We have exceptional collaboration and support from the huge range of suppliers that bring an event together. Everything from audio visual, entertainment, to design and theming is on hand in Christchurch,” Henshaw says.

A range of professional development sessions are also part of MEETINGS. They include the Tourism New Zealand Regional Showcase and Knowledge Sessions, Celebrity Speakers Showcase, Professional Conference Organisers (PCO) Masterclass, and a breakfast to celebrate the BE Mentoring programme, which saw 23 event professionals from around New Zealand mentor 23 younger colleagues in the industry.

MEETINGS Day buyer registration is still open

online

and a $100 air travel rebate is on offer for visiting buyers. Free registration includes airport transfers, lunch, and refreshments throughout the day, plus valuable professional development and knowledge sessions.

www.meetings.co.nz

© Scoop Media

