Card Spending Increases In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today.

Seasonally adjusted non-retail sales increased $100 million (5.5 percent) in May. Non-retail industries include medical and other health care, travel and tour arrangement, postal and courier delivery, and other non-retail industries.

Fuel spending partly contributed to the May month’s increase, up $51 million (8.9 percent) from the previous month. “The past few weeks in May saw fuel prices rising, which is reflected in electronic card spending for May,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The total actual spending using electronic cards was $8.4 billion, up 3.1 percent compared with May 2021. On the other hand, the number of transactions in May 2022 decreased 7.4 percent from May 2021.

