BusinessNZ Pleased With ILO Outcome

The ILO has confirmed that it has concerns about the NZ Government’s proposed Fair Pay Agreements legislation and says the Government needs to go back to the table with BusinessNZ and the CTU to ensure that FPAs comply with international law.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said he was pleased with the outcome of the New Zealand case as the conclusions recognise that the Government has an opportunity to ensure that the bill complies with international law.

"That has always been our goal," Mr Hope said. "This decision validates our legitimate claim that compelling people to bargain is not consistent with the NZ Government’s obligations and commitments and we look forward to ensuring that NZ can meet those obligations."

© Scoop Media

