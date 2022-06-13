Kiwis’ New Travel Goals Best Met By Holiday Parks

An in-depth study of the domestic market has found that holiday parks are almost uniquely positioned to cater for New Zealanders wanting to connect with nature and free themselves from the routines of daily life.



According to the report, which was undertaken by Angus & Associates on behalf of Holiday Parks New Zealand, New Zealanders’ main motivations for travel over the summer months were rest and relaxation, spending time with loved ones and enjoying nature.



Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown says it is therefore no surprise that the level of satisfaction is high from Kiwis staying in holiday parks.



“The report shows that holiday parks offer access not only to comfortable accommodation, but to a truly unique Kiwi experience,” says Mr Brown. “Motivations for travel have become more grounded in nature, connection and experiencing the great outdoors, which all come hand in hand with a holiday park stay.”



Barriers to staying at a holiday park could be overcome by marketing to a wide range of people, addressing outdated misconceptions about the sector, and proactively marketing ahead of a good spell of weather, the report says.



Holiday parks could increase visitation by explicitly positioning themselves as meeting these new travel goals, creating packages with popular activities and events, and marketing to the education sector.



Winter experiences were identified as a strong marketing opportunity.



“There are many winter experiences on offer at holiday parks: accommodation and ski packages, hot pools, winter cycling and hikes, for example,” says Mr Brown. “With many holiday parks providing warm cabins and hot showers, there is no need for Kiwis to wait for summer to connect with nature or take a well-deserved break with a partner, family or friends."

Read the Angus & Associates report: Developing the Domestic Market.

