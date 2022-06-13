Kiwis’ New Travel Goals Best Met By Holiday Parks
An in-depth study of the domestic market has found that
holiday parks are almost uniquely positioned to cater for
New Zealanders wanting to connect with nature and free
themselves from the routines of daily
life.
According to the report, which was
undertaken by Angus & Associates on behalf of Holiday
Parks New Zealand, New Zealanders’ main motivations for
travel over the summer months were rest and relaxation,
spending time with loved ones and enjoying
nature.
Holiday Parks New Zealand
Chief Executive Fergus Brown says it is therefore no
surprise that the level of satisfaction is high from Kiwis
staying in holiday parks.
“The
report shows that holiday parks offer access not only to
comfortable accommodation, but to a truly unique Kiwi
experience,” says Mr Brown. “Motivations for travel have
become more grounded in nature, connection and experiencing
the great outdoors, which all come hand in hand with a
holiday park stay.”
Barriers to
staying at a holiday park could be overcome by marketing to
a wide range of people, addressing outdated misconceptions
about the sector, and proactively marketing ahead of a good
spell of weather, the report
says.
Holiday parks could increase
visitation by explicitly positioning themselves as meeting
these new travel goals, creating packages with popular
activities and events, and marketing to the education
sector.
Winter experiences were identified
as a strong marketing
opportunity.
“There are many winter experiences on offer at holiday parks: accommodation and ski packages, hot pools, winter cycling and hikes, for example,” says Mr Brown. “With many holiday parks providing warm cabins and hot showers, there is no need for Kiwis to wait for summer to connect with nature or take a well-deserved break with a partner, family or friends."
Read the Angus & Associates report: Developing the Domestic Market.