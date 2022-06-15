National Capital Reaches $60m FUA

National Capital has reached a milestone of $60 million in funds under advice. First launched in 2018, National Capital ended the year with $173,000 in KiwiSaver funds under advice. Just a few years later in September 2021, they reached $30 million in funds under advice, which has since doubled to $60 million.

National Capital is on track to reach its goal to provide free personalised KiwiSaver advice to one million Kiwis, empowering them to become financially secure. A significant portion of the growth is attributed to referrals from existing client base, which is expected to continue in the future.

“We expect to reach a hundred million of funds under advice soon. The amount of money we are advising on is a reflection on the number of Kiwis who are making an active and educated choice on how to invest their money,” says Clive Fernandes, managing director of National Capital.

National Capital has grown exponentially since its founding in 2018. Clive Fernandes and his team have persevered since their break through entrance into the financial advisory market and are now taking giant steps towards educating Kiwis on their investments in KiwiSaver. National Capital has hundreds of educational blogs on their website alone, as well as a team of experienced advisers with the goal to help educate Kiwi’s in getting the most out of their KiwiSaver.

“Educating people about KiwiSaver is very important to us, so we are thankful to our clients who are recommending us to friends and family. It’s reassuring to know that people are having more conversations about their finances with those around them and that National Capital is making a difference allowing Kiwi’s to make better decisions for themselves and their future,” says Clive.

The research undertaken by National Capital now covers more than 200 KiwiSaver funds, including award-winning funds from the Milford, Fisher and Booster. In addition, these 200 funds are from fourteen different providers. We continue to grow our provider base with the aim to provide KiwiSaver members a large pool of investment options to choose from.

Kiwis looking to see if they’re in the right fund can complete National Capital’s KiwiSaver HealthCheck.

The quick and easy to use KiwiSaver HealthCheck continue to play an important role in the growth experienced by National Capital. The questionnaire is designed to give National Capital a thorough insight into the customers' needs and the amount of volatility they are prepared to endure in their KiwiSaver accounts. Based on members answer National Capital advisers can then recommend the most appropriate provider and fund.

For more information or to complete the ‘KiwiSaver HealthCheck’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

