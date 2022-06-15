ANZIIF Launch Donna Walker Awards For 2022

ANZIIF is delighted to launch the Donna Walker Awards, proudly sponsored by Allianz. Submisions are now open.

In 2021, ANZIIF introduced the Donna Walker Awards in memory of Donna Walker and her contribution to the industry. The awards shine a light on individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of insurance professionalism and promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the industry.

The Allianz Donna Walker Awards will recognise one professional in each of the two following categories: Inspiring Leadership and Emerging Talent.

