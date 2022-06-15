Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZIIF Launch Donna Walker Awards For 2022

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 5:08 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

ANZIIF is delighted to launch the Donna Walker Awards, proudly sponsored by Allianz. Submisions are now open.

In 2021, ANZIIF introduced the Donna Walker Awards in memory of Donna Walker and her contribution to the industry. The awards shine a light on individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of insurance professionalism and promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the industry.

The Allianz Donna Walker Awards will recognise one professional in each of the two following categories: Inspiring Leadership and Emerging Talent.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZIIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>



Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 