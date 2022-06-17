Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Chief Executive For Toi EDA

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: TOI EDA

Donna Perese (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa) has been appointed the new Chief Executive of Toi EDA, the economic development agency for the Eastern Bay of Plenty. She has spent the last fifteen years working in the region on economic development and has additional experience in the health, education, and social services sectors.

Donna was brought up in Kawerau and Te Teko and now lives in Te Kaha where she is currently Manager & Projects Co-ordinator for Te Kaha Group Holdings working with a range of stakeholders. She has also been a Provincial Growth Fund Advisor for Te Puni Kokiri. Donna holds degrees in Education and Business Management.

“After an extensive search that produced a high-quality range of candidates, we are delighted to appoint a local leader who understands the opportunities for the region,” said Toi EDA Chair Wiremu Doherty, “Donna has strong working relationships and insights to help take the organisation and the region forward. I would like also to acknowledge and thank departing General Managers Ian Morton and Karl Gradon for all their work and the healthy state in which they leave the organisation”.

Donna will commence with Toi EDA on July 18.

 

About Toi EDA:

Toi EDA is the economic development agency for the Eastern Bay of Plenty, named in honour of the legacy of Toi, the legendary explorer. The Eastern Bay of Plenty, made up of the Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, and Kawerau Districts, is a region that has long showed great promise based on its rich natural resources. Toi EDA works with the Mataatua waka descendants, three District Councils, and other local partners to ensure we deliver against our opportunities and promise. Our aspiration is simple – we will create a better future for the next generations.

By working with the District Councils as our core funders, Toi EDA has refined a highly focused strategy to execute. We have a simple three pronged focus. A Winning Brand for the region, creating hope for people that live here, and want to invest here. To do this we will have a Sustainable Economic Development engine, which works collaboratively with Central government and investors to attract catalytic infrastructure and investment that create employment and sustainable sectors. The final, and most important outcome for us, is the focus on creating Thriving Communities by building alliances that offer healthy and affordable homes, an empowered workforce, and infrastructure that connects the Eastern Bay to the world.

