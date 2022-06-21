Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Wages Continue To Increase

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail wages continue to increase

According to the 2022 Retail NZ Wages Guide the average hourly retail wage has risen 6.4 per cent to $26.65 in 2022.

“The Retail NZ Wages Guide shows that the vast majority of the sector is paying rates significantly higher than the Minimum or Living Wage. Additionally, 90 per cent of retail employers offer additional benefits to their staff – like flexibility in hours, discounts, additional training, additional leave and incentives.”

“The wage rates and benefits provided to those working retail sector is reflective of a high performing sector that ensures its people are valued and paid well – this is a something to celebrate. The retail sector should be proud of how they employ and train Kiwis in a wide range of roles across the sector, and create future retailers throughout New Zealand,” says Greg Harford Chief Executive of Retail NZ.

“A retail career is full of long term career opportunities and a great environment to work in.”
 

“The rates show the diversity of the sector with a variation in rates based on regional location and size of operations. Retailers in Auckland are paying the highest rates at $27.94 per hour on average, an increase of 7.5 per cent on 2021, reflecting the value of the roles as well as the tight labour market.

“The retail sector is diverse, no two retailers are alike, and there are a range of roles and opportunities across the sector available to kiwis who want to build a career in a highly rewarding sector. There are many other roles and career pathways available in the sector, not just the commonly seen shop floor staff.”

The Retail NZ Wages Guide is the most comprehensive source of average wages information for the retail sector in New Zealand and covers 23 roles with regionally specific data. It has been produced since 1993 and it is a valuable tool for tracking retail wage trends The Guide is published annually and is available for purchase from www.retail.kiwi.

 

ENDS

 

Editor’s note: Retail NZ is appearing before the Education and Workforce Select Committee tomorrow (22 June) at 8.55am to provide an oral submission on the proposed Fair Pay Agreements Bill. Tune in or attend in person to hear Retail NZ discuss the impact Fair Pay Agreement Bill will have on the retail sector, wage rates and consumers if this legislation progresses. You will be able to watch our appearance live on the select committee Facebook page here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive

027 243 2842

Greg.harford@retail.kiwi

