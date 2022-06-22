Manufacturing Workers Reject Pay Offer For Strike To Combat Cost Of Living Struggles

Workers at an Auckland lock manufacturing plant are walking off the job this week over a pay offer they say doesn’t go far enough to help members — some having to work regular overtime just to meet their daily expenses.

Around 50 E tū members from Assa Abloy are striking for 24 hours from Wednesday afternoon to secure a “decent” pay increase.

E tū delegate Ralph Greig, who works a night shift, says he estimates around 70 percent of other members on his shift regularly work 10 hours of overtime each week just to meet the cost of living.

“The general perception is that once you work 40 hours, you should be able to sustain yourself and lead a good life.

“But our members have to rely on overtime, which takes us away from our lives and family time, to make ends meet,” he says.

“It’s the only way that we can put food on the table, pay our rents — just working 40 hours is not enough.”

Assa Abloy has currently offered an increase which is not much higher than CPI, and members say it is simply not enough.

Ralph says members feel their pay claim is fair and now is time for better pay: “We are united in our stand because we feel the day-to-day pinch. The only way out is to minimise our hardships by fighting for decent pay.”

E tū organiser Eugene Setu says Assa Abloy members feel “left behind”.

“Given CPI, the increase in purchasing power for these members at the current pay offer is little more than 0.5 percent.

“They need a decent pay increase – so they can take home enough pay from a standard full-time week and be able to spend time with their families.”

Eugene says the strike is about workers taking a stand about their own value in the workplace.

“This is about workers taking ownership of their future through their collective action to create decent working lives.”

Assa Abloy members will be picketing outside their company premises at 6 Armstrong Road, Rosedale on Thursday 23 June from 6am to 12pm.

