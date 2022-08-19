CCL Launches Managed Microsoft 365 Offering For Today’s Modern Workplaces

CCL, the cloud specialist within Spark Business Group, has launched its Managed M365 offering to proactively manage, monitor, support and optimise the entire Microsoft 365 suite for enterprise organisations that are just beginning or further progressing their modern workplace journey.



As more Kiwi organisations embrace hybrid work, businesses are looking to provide a secure, scalable and seamless modern workplace that enhances productivity and promotes remote working, flexibility and collaboration.

As a Microsoft strategic partner, the Managed M365 offering from CCL provides ongoing migration, deployment, and continuous optimisation across the full Microsoft 365 suite, including modules across identity, security, productivity, collaboration, endpoint management, virtual desktop provision and management, and asset management.

Richard Adams, CEO for CCL says, “Now that hybrid work is becoming the norm for many New Zealand organisations, the challenge is to balance new ways of working, flexibility, and collaboration with business needs.

“Our Managed M365 offering helps organisations drive modernisation faster, while respecting their security and compliance requirements. Ultimately we can deliver a safe, flexible, and robust service to our customers’ end users, which serves their needs today and can be optimised to meet any ongoing requirements.

“Microsoft and CCL’s capabilities are aligned to help more of Aotearoa’s businesses realise the potential of the cloud. Our research shows that cloud technologies can help New Zealand organisations achieve cost and operational efficiencies, workplace flexibility, sustainability gains and help drive innovation to take advantage of new market opportunities.”

“The new world of work creates opportunities for greater collaboration and productivity powered using digital workplace technology like M365 and leveraging the seamless scalability provided by the cloud,’ says Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft Chief Partner Officer for Australia and New Zealand.

“However, flexible, hybrid and remote working can also create complexity for organisations managing multiple systems for their people. As we progress towards the opening of Microsoft’s New Zealand Datacenter region, it’s crucial that organisations on their cloud journey are giving their team members the right environment to thrive.

“We’re proud to be working with the expert team at CCL on this important kaupapa, helping enterprise organisations build and maintain effective, secure and productive modern workplaces.”

New Zealand businesses can sign up to a free CCL discovery workshop to learn more about Managed M365 for their business.

