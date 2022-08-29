TradeWindow Continues Growth In SEA Via Indonesia Sales Agency Agreement

TradeWindow (NZX: TWL), a leading Australasian TradeTech company, has further expanded its reach into Southeast Asia to build on recent sales agency agreements in the Philippines and Thailand. The company has today announced a sales agency agreement with a leading Indonesian trade facilitator for government, ports, state-owned companies, banks, and the private sector - PT Electronic Data Interchange Indonesia (EDII), a majority owned subsidiary of Pelindo, Indonesia’s biggest Port Operator.

TradeWindow CEO, AJ Smith, says the agreement is a further step in the company’s ongoing strategy to forge deep connections in the extensive cargo eco-systems across Asia. Trade in goods and services between Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand is in excess of NZ$20 billion per year.

“Indonesia is a key export partner to many countries across the globe and we see the value in having people with on-the-ground knowledge of the complex operations of the Indonesia trade market to ensure that TradeWindow’s solutions are integrated into local and regional networks in the most relevant way,” Mr Smith said.

Established in 1995 EDII was a pioneer in developing and implementing electronic data interchange services in Indonesia. Today it provides e-business services and a suite of products to facilitate international trade, with customers spanning government agencies, state-owned companies, importers, exporters, shipping companies, banks, pharmaceutical companies, and those in the retail, insurance, and automotive industries.

EDII is one of the 16 members of the influential Pan Asian Ecommerce Alliance (PAA) and, having experience in the development and operation of the Indonesia Trade Single Window, is equipped with deep digital trade networks with 15 other quasi-governmental members and associate members (including TradeWindow) and with the Indonesia freight forwarders and customs brokers.

EDII offers digital solutions that include customs e-declarations, document integration, e-reporting, trade repositories, and electronic data exchange.

EDII’s President, E. Helmi Wantono, says the agreement is a strategic move for the two companies, further expanding TradeWindow’s reach into Southeast Asia and EDII’s suite of product offerings to the Indonesia market.

“This agreement will benefit both those operating within the Indonesia trade market and TradeWindow. We look forward to being able to onboard local customers to using TradeWindow Freight”, said Mr Wantono.

The business will become a sales agent for the TradeWindow Freight solution, which provides a cost-effective and reliable operating system for small to medium sized freight forwarders – from quotation to freight management and reporting.

“Freight forwarders and customs brokers are under constant pressure, so we are passionate about supporting greater efficiency in the sector. This is another exciting step for TradeWindow following our recent sales agency agreements with Mastersoft Solutions in Thailand and InterCommerce Network in the Philippines, and we look forward to working with EDII to support more efficient trade for their customers,” Mr Smith said.

Indonesia has a population of more than 270 million people and its exports totalled an estimated USD $228 billion in 2021, up 35.2 per cent on 2017.

“Indonesia is a strategic market for TradeWindow due to the country’s export-driven economy and we see digitalisation of trade for the Indonesian market bringing many benefits to exporters, importers and the wider economy. EDII’s history of innovation and its existing suite of digital products complement TradeWindow’s Freight solution and we see the availability of TradeWindow Freight in Indonesia as the first step in an enduring relationship,” says Mr Smith.

