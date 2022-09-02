Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AskNicely Woos Xero Leader To Power The World’s Best Customer Experiences

Friday, 2 September 2022, 2:17 pm
Press Release: AskNicely

https://youtu.be/H0LnG5SfVaM

AskNicely’s new Auckland offices

 

Senior Xero executive, Simona Turin, joins AskNicely to lead the charge on better experiences in a role that bucks SaaS tradition. Combining product management, design, engineering and customer success, her role as Chief Product and Experience Officer will power service businesses to make every customer experience awesome. The announcement comes off the back of the company’s USD$32M Series B funding round to launch their Frontline Success Platform which helps service businesses deliver a winning customer experience by setting their frontline teams up for success.

Turin’s new role is brand-new to SaaS where leadership positions that link product, engineering and customer success are uncommon in a single job description, but has been dubbed by the company’s CEO as “The future of business”. It will encompass steering product vision, engineering and design, along with customer success and support, to create alignment on the full end-to-end customer journey.

“The best SaaS businesses do two things really well: making promises to customers through good sales and marketing and delivering on those promises with a great customer experience. Simona’s leadership pedigree gives us the ability to define a role that combines product, design, engineering and customer success and own the overall design and delivery of our own customer experience.”

“It’s not often a company like AskNicely bursts onto the scene with not only disruptive technology like its Frontline Success Platform, but has already helped thousands of service businesses grow through better customer experience—which is why I am thrilled to be joining the team,” says Turin. “I’m passionate about breaking the mould to create innovative solutions and lead game-changing products that foster creativity, inspire team transformation, improve the customer experience, and empower their frontline employees.”

Being fluent in four languages and having experience on four continents including a stint as a combat sergeant in the Israel Defense Force and an analyst-turned-engineer on Wall Street, Turin brings a global perspective. Since moving to New Zealand 12 years ago, she’s held technology leadership roles in Spark, Air New Zealand and, most recently, Executive General Manager of Business Products for Xero plus board governance roles including New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer, Fidelity Life.

“Building world-class software requires audacious thinking, diversity and multi-talented leaders. Throughout her career, Simona has demonstrated her ability to lead global teams to success with a bold, experience-first mindset. We know she will be pivotal in helping AskNicely disrupt customer experience and bringing more diversity into the New Zealand technology sector,” concludes Aaron.

AskNicely has offices in the US, Netherlands and New Zealand, where Turin will be based.

About AskNicely

Founded in 2014, AskNicely is the Frontline Success Platform pioneer, connecting the dots between employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth for service businesses. The industry-leading mobile platform delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback, leading to improved growth from better customer experience. AskNicely services over 1,400 companies worldwide and has offices in the United States, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.asknicely.com.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AskNicely on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>


ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 