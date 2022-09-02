AskNicely Woos Xero Leader To Power The World’s Best Customer Experiences

https://youtu.be/H0LnG5SfVaM

AskNicely’s new Auckland offices

Senior Xero executive, Simona Turin, joins AskNicely to lead the charge on better experiences in a role that bucks SaaS tradition. Combining product management, design, engineering and customer success, her role as Chief Product and Experience Officer will power service businesses to make every customer experience awesome. The announcement comes off the back of the company’s USD$32M Series B funding round to launch their Frontline Success Platform which helps service businesses deliver a winning customer experience by setting their frontline teams up for success.

Turin’s new role is brand-new to SaaS where leadership positions that link product, engineering and customer success are uncommon in a single job description, but has been dubbed by the company’s CEO as “The future of business”. It will encompass steering product vision, engineering and design, along with customer success and support, to create alignment on the full end-to-end customer journey.

“The best SaaS businesses do two things really well: making promises to customers through good sales and marketing and delivering on those promises with a great customer experience. Simona’s leadership pedigree gives us the ability to define a role that combines product, design, engineering and customer success and own the overall design and delivery of our own customer experience.”

“It’s not often a company like AskNicely bursts onto the scene with not only disruptive technology like its Frontline Success Platform, but has already helped thousands of service businesses grow through better customer experience—which is why I am thrilled to be joining the team,” says Turin. “I’m passionate about breaking the mould to create innovative solutions and lead game-changing products that foster creativity, inspire team transformation, improve the customer experience, and empower their frontline employees.”

Being fluent in four languages and having experience on four continents including a stint as a combat sergeant in the Israel Defense Force and an analyst-turned-engineer on Wall Street, Turin brings a global perspective. Since moving to New Zealand 12 years ago, she’s held technology leadership roles in Spark, Air New Zealand and, most recently, Executive General Manager of Business Products for Xero plus board governance roles including New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer, Fidelity Life.

“Building world-class software requires audacious thinking, diversity and multi-talented leaders. Throughout her career, Simona has demonstrated her ability to lead global teams to success with a bold, experience-first mindset. We know she will be pivotal in helping AskNicely disrupt customer experience and bringing more diversity into the New Zealand technology sector,” concludes Aaron.

AskNicely has offices in the US, Netherlands and New Zealand, where Turin will be based.

About AskNicely

Founded in 2014, AskNicely is the Frontline Success Platform pioneer, connecting the dots between employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth for service businesses. The industry-leading mobile platform delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback, leading to improved growth from better customer experience. AskNicely services over 1,400 companies worldwide and has offices in the United States, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.asknicely.com.

