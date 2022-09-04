Packaging Workers Come Together To Strike For Decent Pay

Workers in the packaging industry are banding together to send a strong message to their employers to come to the table with a decent wage increase.

Around 200 workers from Visy Board in Wiri, Charta Packaging, and Opal Kiwi Packaging are striking on Monday morning, all of whom have also taken strike action over the past few weeks.

Members are asking for a decent pay rise to help combat inflation, as many work between 60 and 70 hours per week to simply to survive.

Visy Board and Charta Packaging members also want to see their overtime rates kick in after 40 hours, rather than 50 hours as is the case now.

E tū Visy Board (Wiri), Charta Packaging, and Opal Kiwi Packaging members will strike on Monday morning, with a picket outside Visy premises in Wiri.

WHEN: Monday 5 September

WHERE: 235 Roscommon Road Wiri, Auckland

TIME: 7am-12pm

© Scoop Media