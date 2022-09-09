Retail Card Spending Increases In August

Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The increase largely came from spending on consumables, up $18 million (0.7 percent). Consumables include items such as groceries (supermarkets) and liquor.

Card spending on fuel continued to fall in August, down $17 million (2.8 percent).

“This fall was influenced by lower fuel prices in August,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

