Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.
The increase largely came from spending on consumables, up $18 million (0.7 percent). Consumables include items such as groceries (supermarkets) and liquor.
Card spending on fuel continued to fall in August, down $17 million (2.8 percent).
“This fall was influenced by lower fuel prices in August,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.
