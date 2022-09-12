Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hundreds Of Jobs On Offer At Wellington Airport Job Fair

Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport is hosting a Job Fair on September 24th to help match job seekers with over 220 jobs on offer across the airport.

“This is about helping employers fill roles and showcasing the exciting range of jobs available here,” says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

The Job Fair will be held on Saturday 24 September over two sessions from 9am to 11am and 12pm to 2pm.

There will be 17 exhibitors including airlines, retailers, border agencies, hospitality and rental car providers.

“Wellington Airport is an exciting place to work with around 3,000 people employed in a huge variety of roles. With borders opening and people hungry to travel again, we’re getting very busy and that means lots of roles to fill.

“Like many industries, the businesses based here at the airport need people and this is a great opportunity for people to embark on a new career in the travel industry.”

The Job Fair is targeting a range of experience levels from high school leavers and entry-level job seekers through to highly skilled individuals, as well as shift workers.

Registration is essential as there will be no entry without a pre-booked ticket for a time slot. Attendees can register here.

More information is available at www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/jobfair

© Scoop Media

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

Contact Wellington Airport

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 