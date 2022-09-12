Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

INZBC Trade Delegation To India Seeks To Reignite B2B Connections

Monday, 12 September 2022, 1:55 pm
Press Release: India NZ Business Council

The India New Zealand Business Council is taking a trade delegation to India from 19-21 September 2022. The trade delegation comprises 20 members representing various industry sectors, right from Primary Sector, F&B, Meat, Aviation, Education, IT services, Finance, etc.

The delegation is going from New Zealand to New Delhi to have three days of meetings with various trade chambers, Indian government officials and attending the annual conference of FICCI (The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry).

The Chair of the India NZ Business Council, Earl Rattray emphasised that this visit is happening at the right time, after the Covid-induced lull in trade continuity.

"This is a long overdue visit to by the business community of New Zealand. While we all have our individual engagements with India, having this large delegation which covers a broad cross-section of business interests, conveys a very strong signal that we respect India".

On what the delegation aims to achieve, Mr Rattray who has dairy interests in India said, "This visit is about building relationship equity so that Indian authorities and business sectors alike will see more of what New Zealand businesses have to offer. We intend to pave the way for greater engagement of NZ commercial interests with India. None of us participating in this visit have any doubt that India will become much more relevant to New Zealand, and to the entire world in the generations to come. We are embracing India now".

Jay Changlani, director of an accounting service firm, Orb360 and the treasurer of the Council emphasised that a delegation like this, would help B2B engagement and facilitate new business to emerge.

He commented, "We are delighted to take this high-powered delegation to India to facilitate trade, Investment, and people-to-people connections in NZ and India. INZBC believes that in absence of FTA, kiwi and Indian businesses can work in a practical and pragmatic manner to achieve wider outcomes for both countries."

"Also, I feel that it is a great opportunity for INZBC members to network with our premier partners in India by attending the annual international conference of FICCI and enhance their offerings to India, which is to explore joint venture opportunities to share know-how and processes and in turn access scale of India".

"Besides above, INZBC would want to widen our network by signing MOUs with like-minded business councils in India and set up a one-point knowledge hub with Invest India to facilitate ease of doing business in India".

Recently India has become more open to bilateral trade agreements. With the recent signing of the FTA between India and Australia, the trade talks with India have gained a new focus and momentum, in New Zealand. For many companies like Zespri, the key to growth in India lies in collaboration for new projects.

Michael Fox is representing Zespri in the delegation as India is a major market for them.

"India is an incredible country and a real focus for Zespri. We're focused on providing more consumers with premium, healthy and high-quality kiwifruit, building stronger relationships with partners there and also making a positive contribution to local communities there as we do around the world. This trip is a great opportunity to meet with government and industry leaders and discuss ways we can do that together to benefit both our countries. It's great to see such a strong presence from the business community reflecting how important India is to the future of New Zealand", he commented.

As per the latest figures released by Stats NZ, in the June 2022 quarter, New Zealand exported $201.05 million of total goods and services to India and imported $307.36 million, representing a negative trade balance of $-106.31 million. Since COVID the exports from New Zealand to India have been on the decline while the imports have been rising, especially in mechanical machinery and pharmaceuticals.

"The INZBC-led delegation to India is a step towards reigniting the NZ India relations in a post-Covid era. With a new High Commissioner announced to NZ, INZBC is continuing to encourage NZ exporters to look at alternative markets with a practical hands-on approach to navigate the complexities of the 1.2 billion consumers in India", says Sunil Kaushal, Head of Strategic Relations for INZBC.

"Trade delegations have a greater impact as they lead to actual people-to-people and business-to-business interactions, which cannot be replicated in official corridors", commented Kaushal.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from India NZ Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 