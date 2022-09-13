Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Consumer-friendly Is Your Telco Provider?

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ has reviewed the three biggest mobile providers – Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees – to see how easy it is for customers to monitor their phone spend and usage.The Commerce Commission engaged Consumer to undertake this independent review.

Earlier work by the Commission has identified how hard it can be for New Zealanders to access the information they need to understand their phone usage. This lack of information makes it difficult for consumers to make informed decisions about what they need from a new phone plan or provider.

Last year, the Commission asked mobile providers to improve the usage and spend information made available to their customers, and to provide an annual summary of this information – along with a prompt to consider alternative options.

Consumer NZ has reviewed the work done by the three mobile providers in response to the Commission’s request to see what this looks like for consumers:

  • 2degrees came out on top, providing easy-to-access, transparent information, which enables customers to keep track of their usage and spend. Information on the 2degrees app stood out as being clear, comprehensive and accessible, with a single tap from the home screen. However, 2degrees was let down by its annual summary, which lacked historical spend information. 
     
  • Spark ranked second, providing good information to customers, but it took three taps from the home screen to get to usage and spend information on the Spark app. Also, rather than sending a self-contained annual summary of usage and spend over the past year, Spark simply sends a text message directing customers to check their app.
     
  • Vodafone came third, with an unwelcoming app which only displays usage from the previous two months, as well as the current billing period. The information on offer was not as comprehensive as that of Spark and 2degrees. However, Vodafone’s annual summary was the best of all three providers, giving a useful overview of usage and spend and a prompt to consider switching, along with details of its other plans.

“Overall, this review shows that consumers are getting better usage and spend information from their mobile providers than they were before, which is a welcome step in the right direction,” said Tristan Gilbertson, Telecommunications Commissioner.

However, the Commission has noted the significant variability in performance highlighted in the review. For example, one provider had the best annual summary but the worst app, and another had the best app but a disappointing annual summary.

“There are clearly significant opportunities for further improvement across the board – including for the top-ranked provider – which we’d like to see addressed before we run this study again,” Gilbertson said.

Consumer NZ Chief Executive Jon Duffy said that with the mobile market changing so fast, it is important for consumers to stay on top of their usage and spend, so they are on the best plan to meet their needs.

"Our research has found that more than half of all mobile consumers have been with the same provider for more than five years,” Duffy said.

“Telcos are now sending you better information about what you've spent and what you've used. We'd encourage people to make sure they use this information. Being on the wrong plan or staying with an uncompetitive deal can cost hundreds each year."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 