Retail Activity Up In March 2024 Quarter After Eight Declines

The total volume of retail sales rose 0.5 percent in the March 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. This followed falls in the previous eight quarters.

“In the March quarter we saw a modest increase in retail activity, with growth across most industries,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said. “This followed two years of declines.”

Nine of the 15 retail industries had higher retail sales volumes in the March 2024 quarter, compared with the December 2023 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

