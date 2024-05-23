Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Activity Up In March 2024 Quarter After Eight Declines

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The total volume of retail sales rose 0.5 percent in the March 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. This followed falls in the previous eight quarters.

“In the March quarter we saw a modest increase in retail activity, with growth across most industries,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said. “This followed two years of declines.”

Nine of the 15 retail industries had higher retail sales volumes in the March 2024 quarter, compared with the December 2023 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 