Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Edwards Law Launches New Hawkes Bay Office

Monday, 19 September 2022, 11:50 am
Press Release: Edwards Law

Hawkes Bay is the latest office for Edwards Law - Employment Law Specialists. First established in Auckland in 2008, Edwards Law has since expanded to the Waikato, Bay Of Plenty, and now Hawkes Bay. The team has grown due to their reputation for working in the best interests of their clients, and staying well ahead of the changing employment law landscape.

Managing Partner Blair Edwards says “In our law firm, we are all dedicated employment lawyers. Because we're not juggling other areas of law as well, we can go deep into our field. Employment law is a lot about helping people solve problems, and so experience is crucial. Dealing with similar issues on a daily basis is a huge advantage. Our team is also sensitive to the stress that employment matters can bring, so we work with our clients in a supportive and pragmatic manner.”

Grace Moore joined Edwards Law to work as an employment lawyer in the Hawkes Bay office. After moving from Canterbury, she enjoys the warm climate, beautiful landscape, and relaxed lifestyle. “The Hawkes Bay is both a wonderful place to live and work, and I’m enjoying meeting new clients from across the region”.

Edwards Law offers direct access to experienced employment lawyers. “When you ring one of our offices you’ll speak directly to an experienced employment lawyer. We work discreetly and professionally at all times, providing reliable advice in your best interest,” says Grace.


The Edwards Law team prides itself on providing clients with solutions oriented employment law advice tailored to their specific needs.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Edwards Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 