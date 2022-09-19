Edwards Law Launches New Hawkes Bay Office

Hawkes Bay is the latest office for Edwards Law - Employment Law Specialists. First established in Auckland in 2008, Edwards Law has since expanded to the Waikato, Bay Of Plenty, and now Hawkes Bay. The team has grown due to their reputation for working in the best interests of their clients, and staying well ahead of the changing employment law landscape.

Managing Partner Blair Edwards says “In our law firm, we are all dedicated employment lawyers. Because we're not juggling other areas of law as well, we can go deep into our field. Employment law is a lot about helping people solve problems, and so experience is crucial. Dealing with similar issues on a daily basis is a huge advantage. Our team is also sensitive to the stress that employment matters can bring, so we work with our clients in a supportive and pragmatic manner.”

Grace Moore joined Edwards Law to work as an employment lawyer in the Hawkes Bay office. After moving from Canterbury, she enjoys the warm climate, beautiful landscape, and relaxed lifestyle. “The Hawkes Bay is both a wonderful place to live and work, and I’m enjoying meeting new clients from across the region”.

Edwards Law offers direct access to experienced employment lawyers. “When you ring one of our offices you’ll speak directly to an experienced employment lawyer. We work discreetly and professionally at all times, providing reliable advice in your best interest,” says Grace.



The Edwards Law team prides itself on providing clients with solutions oriented employment law advice tailored to their specific needs.



