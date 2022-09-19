It’s Official – Ryman Top Of The Country Again In People’s Choice Awards

Ryman Healthcare has taken the top award in the Aged Advisor People’s Choice awards for the fourth time, and its Keith Park and Diana Isaac villages have also won top accolades.

The awards, run by agedadvisor.co.nz, are based on the best results across 10,000 reviews at 810 aged care facilities and retirement villages around New Zealand.

Ryman Healthcare was named Best Provider Nationwide in 2022, after reviewers gave its villages an average rating of 91% from 627 reviews. It’s the fourth time Ryman has been named the top provider in the awards.

Keith Park Retirement Village in Hobsonville was named best small retirement village in the North Island based on its reviews, and Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Christchurch was named best large retirement/lifestyle village in the South Island.

Cheyne Chalmers, Ryman Healthcare CEO New Zealand, said the wins were the result of a lot of hard work by everyone in Ryman.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have won this recognition which comes directly from our residents and our visitors.

“Our residents and their families place a whole lot of trust in us. So to receive such high ratings across the board by our residents and their families is fantastic – especially in the context of two years of COVID-19.

“Looking after people takes a lot of hard work, collaboration and care every day. I can’t thank everyone in Ryman enough for their care and professionalism.’’

Reviewers provided a range of feedback, with the most consistent praise for the team at each village and the care they provided.

Diana Isaac’s reviewers gave the retirement village a 95.6% rating, praising its team for going ‘above and beyond’ during COVID-19.

Reviewers of Keith Park described the team as ‘caring, considerate and empathetic’ and it achieved 100%.

Agedadvisor general Manager Tania Ryan said Ryman’s best group provider award was based on consistently high ratings across the majority of its villages.

Keith Park, which is still under construction, made history as the first village to win the top award in its category while it was still being built.

Earlier this year Ryman was named the Most Trusted Brand in the Aged Care and Retirement Villages category in a Readers’ Digest survey of New Zealanders for the eighth time.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch, New Zealand in 1984 and owns and operates 45 retirement villages in New Zealand and Victoria. Ryman villages are home to more than 13,200 residents, and the company employs over 6,700 staff.

© Scoop Media

