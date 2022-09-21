Vertiv Announces New Line Of High-Definition, IP-Based Signal Extender For Control Rooms In Asia Pacific

Vertiv HMX 3080/4080 IP-based KVM provides 1080p high-quality video with ultra-fast switching capabilities

Auckland [September 21, 2022] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv Avocent HMX 3080/4080 series, an IP-based signal extender allowing users to remotely transmit Digital Visual Interface (DVI) video, audio, USB and RS232 signals over a Gigabit network. The product is available now, exclusively in Australia, New Zealand, Greater China, South East Asia, and India.

The Vertiv Avocent HMX 3080/4080 series joins the company’s high-performance IP-based Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) portfolio. It improves from the Avocent HMX 1080/2080 series with the below key benefits:

Key Benefits

Enhanced Performance: Comprising transmitter and receiver units, each device is assigned a unique IP address to help mitigate KVM transmission losses.

Comprising transmitter and receiver units, each device is assigned a unique IP address to help mitigate KVM transmission losses. Flexible Architecture: The desktop-based Avocent HMX 3080/4080 offers multiple connectivity options. The receiver and transmitters can be directly connected using CATx and fibre cables. Using the integrated network ports, a single transmitter can be connected to multiple receivers or vice versa, and for connectivity redundancy.

The desktop-based Avocent HMX 3080/4080 offers multiple connectivity options. The receiver and transmitters can be directly connected using CATx and fibre cables. Using the integrated network ports, a single transmitter can be connected to multiple receivers or vice versa, and for connectivity redundancy. Virtual IP Matrix: With sufficient bandwidth and network switch ports, an IP matrix architecture can support up to 65,000 receivers in the same network.

With sufficient bandwidth and network switch ports, an IP matrix architecture can support up to 65,000 receivers in the same network. Ease of Use: Any receiver terminal in the network can autodetect and configure all the devices in the network.

The Avocent HMX 3080/4080 is ideal for control room settings in broadcast, emergency management, industrial, and energy organisations that require high-definition video and high-quality audio.

For more information on the Vertiv Avocent HMX 3080/4080 series and the full portfolio of Vertiv IT management solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

# # #

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Scoop Media

