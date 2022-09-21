2023 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Entries Open October 1st

With just over a week until entries open in the 2023 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, organisers of the regional programmes are gathering in Rotorua for the annual conference to learn how to deliver over 48 events and numerous judging days..

General Manager Robin Congdon says the conference is an opportunity for the many volunteers from around the country to come together after a busy winter season.

“The conference will be a busy few days, ensuring everyone knows what’s required to deliver the dynamic programme and bring them up to speed on this year’s changes made to the Share Farmer category judging process,” he says.

“The Exec have reviewed extensive feedback on last year’s changes to the Dairy Manager and Dairy Trainee categories, which was overwhelmingly positive.

They are making changes to streamline the judging process and to align the Share Farmer category into the same format for this season, which will make the process less daunting and time-consuming for Share Farmer entrants to prepare for,” says Robin.

“The conference is also a chance for personal development and for committee members to meet other regional committee members and share ideas and information, and to finalise their regional launch events, which provide an opportunity for prospective entrants to find out more information about the Awards and which category people are eligible to enter.”

Robin says the regional launch events are typically a lot of fun and provide an opportunity to meet other potential entrants, organisers and sponsors and to learn about the awards from past entrants. “The functions are very social, with no charge, and are at a time that makes it easy for farmers to attend.”

More information on regional committees and launch events are available at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz/regions, and on regional facebook pages.

Entries in the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year categories will be accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz from Monday 01 October 2022.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian and Ravensdown, along with partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

