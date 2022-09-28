Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apology To Simon Wilson

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Simon Wilson’s criticism of the Taxpayers’ Union in Auckland mayoralty: unanswered questions for business about Wayne Brown for the Union’s outrageous failure to criticise Auckland Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown for what the Auditor General in 2012 described as Mr Brown’s “unwise” mixing of private and public financial matters when he was Far North Mayor, is totally deserved.

In response to Mr Wilson calling us out, Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams would like to offer an apology to Mr Wilson and the public at large for this 2012 oversight and the deliberate bias we displayed in waiting until late 2013 to form the Taxpayers' Union.

To put things right, I commit to going back in time to ensure the Taxpayers’ Union goes on record to criticise Mr Brown. Perhaps Mr Wilson might lend me his time machine.

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

