Christchurch Man Becomes First NZer To Win Apple Design Award

Devin Davies has become the first New Zealander to win an Apple Design Award (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch software engineer Devin Davies has made history by becoming the first New Zealander to win a prestigious Apple Design Award.

27-year-old Davies, who is a senior software engineer at Christchurch-based app development company Smudge, was one of just 14 app developers from around the globe to receive the award at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week in Cupertino, California.

Davies’ win recognised his work across iOS, iPad OS, macOS and VisionOS in creating the augmented reality cooking app Crouton, which has received global acclaim, including coverage in the Wall Street Journal and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Originally created in 2019 in Devin’s spare time, Crouton is a popular meal planner app that allows users to scan, save and store recipes. With the latest version, users of the Apple Vision Pro are helped to bring recipes to life with augmented reality.

“Crouton is a safe place for your recipes from wherever you find them, websites, cookbooks, your grandma's scribbled note. It makes it super easy to meal plan, so your shopping and cooking are made simple,” said Davies

Crouton is one of the first cooking apps on Apple’s Vision Pro and has been described as “a new way to cook”. It’s rated 4.8 stars out of 5, from 602 user ratings.

“I started Crouton for myself and my family”, says Davies.

“I genuinely had no idea it would take off like this. The last few months have been a whirlwind.”

“It's still a bit hard to believe it's real. Winning this award is top of the bucket list for me, it’s not something I ever thought would happen.”

Crouton has received more than 160,000 downloads since launching and was featured as a US Apple Store’s App of the Day in 2023. Crouton for Vision Pro has several features designed to let users interact with the app by seamlessly blending digital recipes, meal plans, and timers with their physical kitchen space.

The app has grabbed attention as a great showcase for how Apple Vision Pro can be practically used in consumers’ daily lives.

Apple WWDC 2024 is one of the most anticipated events in the tech industry calendar. The conference brings together developers from around the world to share insights, discover new technologies, and celebrate innovation. The awards celebrate apps that demonstrate excellence in design, innovation, and technology.

“Apple WWDC is one of the most important events of the app development world,” Smudge Managing Director Reuben Bijl says.

“It’s an incredibly prestigious award and we’re absolutely thrilled that Devin has been recognised among the world’s best as the very first New Zealander to win one of these awards.”

About Devin Davies:

Devin Davies is a Senior Software Developer at Smudge in Christchurch with a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry. He is skilled in iOS and web development, with a focus on UX and design.

About Smudge:

Smudge is a Christchurch-based software development company dedicated to creating beautifully simple software for forward-thinking organisations to help people live and work more efficiently and effectively.

About WWDC:

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is an annual event hosted by Apple Inc., where developers from around the globe gather to learn about the latest advancements in Apple software and technology. The conference features presentations, workshops, and awards celebrating innovation and app development excellence.

