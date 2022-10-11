Country Estate A Witness To Regional Change

A sprawling country estate straddling the urban-rural divide in Pukekohe’s East, just across the Auckland-Waikato border, has seen a swathe of change since its owners took residence 23 years ago.

A stately lifestyle residence has retained its country charm and lush grounds spanning some 7.1ha (more or less) near Pukekohe’s burgeoning town centre.

Decades of urban sprawl have transformed the region. However, the property has retained its rural essence with 7.1ha (more or less) of flat land comprising seven fenced paddocks, beautifully manicured gardens and a stand of mature native bush overlooking a stream.

Bayleys Pukekohe salesperson Shane Snijder says that population growth in broader Auckland, as well as the push of North Waikato, has facilitated enormous change across the once primarily rural region, resulting in a tangible appreciation of land assets, particularly across the Franklin district.

“There has been significant rezoning of land towards more intensive activities, with Pukekohe identified by Auckland Council as a priority growth satellite town, and now acknowledged as one of the country’s fastest-growing communities.

“High local population growth continues to support infrastructural investment, with some huge residential, commercial and retail, and transit development projects nearing completion, or well underway providing further amenities for residents.”

Whilst staying true to its rural roots, the impressive country estate at 76A Jericho Road is a mere six kilometres from the thriving Pukekohe Town Square, which, Snijder says, underpins its offering as the ultimate blend of executive lifestyle and location.

Snijder is marketing the property for sale with Bayleys Pukekohe colleague Ian Buchanan.

An auction for the property will take place at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 (unless sold prior).

Ian Buchanan says the stately residence, which spans 535sqm (more or less), is immediately impressive upon entry, with visitors greeted by a meandering drive to the porte-cochere.

“Majestically cloaked by mature gardens and park-like surroundings, the home radiates European overtones, offering an immediate sense of tranquillity whilst remaining close to Pukekohe’s built environment.

“The home features an extremely functional configuration with large living spaces and more than five generously proportioned bedrooms across two levels – ensuring ample room for extended families and guests.

“Designed with the entertainer in mind, convivial living spaces easily connect to the large kitchen which overlooks a row of clivia and mature trees on one side, with a relaxed rural aspect and the in-ground heated salt-water swimming pool on the other.”

On the western side of the home, there is an exercise room/gymnasium adjacent to the triple car garage, with the flood-lit all-weather tennis court to the rear.

In addition, two well-positioned outbuildings on the property’s eastern boundary provide further accommodation, including a standalone workshop with a mechanical hoist, lock-up storage area and modern office. Buchanan says this is the ultimate man cave, providing space and privacy for hobbies.

“The property represents one of the community’s finest country estates, with everything residents require for lifestyle living right here – including car parking for ten vehicles (excluding garaging), bore water supply to each paddock, plus a stock loading ramp and race.”

With current Rural 1A zoning, which protects the property from more intensive development activities, Buchanan says the home is a rare example of size and elegance in a superb position.

Within easy commute to Auckland’s CBD and Hamilton, Pukekohe East is an established and desirable lifestyle location, serviced by improving public transport links and motorway infrastructure.

Residents here can commute easily or work nearby thanks to a burgeoning local economy. We are seeing a continuation of the pandemic pull to lifestyle properties as Kiwis seek space and privacy whilst retaining the ability to commute anywhere easily for work or play.”

