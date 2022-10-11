Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Country Estate A Witness To Regional Change

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A sprawling country estate straddling the urban-rural divide in Pukekohe’s East, just across the Auckland-Waikato border, has seen a swathe of change since its owners took residence 23 years ago.

A stately lifestyle residence has retained its country charm and lush grounds spanning some 7.1ha (more or less) near Pukekohe’s burgeoning town centre.

Decades of urban sprawl have transformed the region. However, the property has retained its rural essence with 7.1ha (more or less) of flat land comprising seven fenced paddocks, beautifully manicured gardens and a stand of mature native bush overlooking a stream.

Bayleys Pukekohe salesperson Shane Snijder says that population growth in broader Auckland, as well as the push of North Waikato, has facilitated enormous change across the once primarily rural region, resulting in a tangible appreciation of land assets, particularly across the Franklin district.

“There has been significant rezoning of land towards more intensive activities, with Pukekohe identified by Auckland Council as a priority growth satellite town, and now acknowledged as one of the country’s fastest-growing communities.

“High local population growth continues to support infrastructural investment, with some huge residential, commercial and retail, and transit development projects nearing completion, or well underway providing further amenities for residents.”

Whilst staying true to its rural roots, the impressive country estate at 76A Jericho Road is a mere six kilometres from the thriving Pukekohe Town Square, which, Snijder says, underpins its offering as the ultimate blend of executive lifestyle and location.

Snijder is marketing the property for sale with Bayleys Pukekohe colleague Ian Buchanan.

An auction for the property will take place at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 (unless sold prior).

Ian Buchanan says the stately residence, which spans 535sqm (more or less), is immediately impressive upon entry, with visitors greeted by a meandering drive to the porte-cochere.

“Majestically cloaked by mature gardens and park-like surroundings, the home radiates European overtones, offering an immediate sense of tranquillity whilst remaining close to Pukekohe’s built environment.

“The home features an extremely functional configuration with large living spaces and more than five generously proportioned bedrooms across two levels – ensuring ample room for extended families and guests.

“Designed with the entertainer in mind, convivial living spaces easily connect to the large kitchen which overlooks a row of clivia and mature trees on one side, with a relaxed rural aspect and the in-ground heated salt-water swimming pool on the other.”

On the western side of the home, there is an exercise room/gymnasium adjacent to the triple car garage, with the flood-lit all-weather tennis court to the rear.

In addition, two well-positioned outbuildings on the property’s eastern boundary provide further accommodation, including a standalone workshop with a mechanical hoist, lock-up storage area and modern office. Buchanan says this is the ultimate man cave, providing space and privacy for hobbies.

“The property represents one of the community’s finest country estates, with everything residents require for lifestyle living right here – including car parking for ten vehicles (excluding garaging), bore water supply to each paddock, plus a stock loading ramp and race.”

With current Rural 1A zoning, which protects the property from more intensive development activities, Buchanan says the home is a rare example of size and elegance in a superb position.

Within easy commute to Auckland’s CBD and Hamilton, Pukekohe East is an established and desirable lifestyle location, serviced by improving public transport links and motorway infrastructure.

Residents here can commute easily or work nearby thanks to a burgeoning local economy. We are seeing a continuation of the pandemic pull to lifestyle properties as Kiwis seek space and privacy whilst retaining the ability to commute anywhere easily for work or play.”

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>



BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>



NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 