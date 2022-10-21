Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Fred Hollows Foundation Chosen As Ryman’s New Charity Partner

Friday, 21 October 2022, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare residents and team members have picked The Fred Hollows Foundation in New Zealand and Australia to support for the coming year.

All fundraising efforts by residents and team members for the next 12 months will be matched by Ryman Healthcare dollar-for-dollar.

The NZ Foundation’s purpose is to put an end to avoidable blindness and vision impairment in the Pacific by working with local partners to train Pacific eye doctors and nurses, and provide eye care services across the region, including at outreach clinics. The aim is to ensure everyone in the Pacific gets access to quality eye care.

Ryman CEO NZ Cheyne Chalmers said the Fred Hollows’ charities were the latest in the long line of good causes to benefit from Ryman’s unique approach to fundraising.

“By choosing one charity to support for the year we’re able to focus our efforts and, of course, the more the team raises, the more we pay.

“It’s a unique approach that means we can spread our support around the charity sector, and everyone gets input into who is chosen,’’ Cheyne said.

Fundraising happens at all Ryman’s villages and offices.

“Since 1999 we’ve donated more than $5.1 million to leading charities. We’re looking forward to supporting The Fred Hollows Foundation in the same way in the coming year.’’

Craig Fisher, Chair of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, said: “We are extremely grateful to be chosen as Ryman’s new charity partner.

“The fundraising efforts of Ryman’s residents, as well as the dollar-for-dollar matching by Ryman Healthcare, will make a huge difference to the lives of people in the Pacific where 9 out of 10 people who are blind, don’t need to be as their condition is preventable or treatable. We want to sincerely thank Ryman’s for helping us in our work to end avoidable blindness and vision impairment in the Pacific.”

In 2022 Ryman raised $455,000 for prostate cancer charities in New Zealand and Australia.

Ryman Healthcare has chosen a single charity partner each year since listing on the NZX in 1999.

Recent charity partners include Prostate Cancer Foundation, Melanoma New Zealand, Alzheimers NZ and the Breast Cancer Foundation.

