Substantial Remuera Landholding In Double Grammar Zone Placed On The Market For Sale

The sale of a former rehabilitation centre site in the Auckland suburb of Remuera, presents an unprecedented opportunity to acquire a significant and strategic landholding in one of Auckland’s most desirable suburbs.

The 1.4690-hectare property was formerly utilised by the Laura Fergusson Trust which was founded in 1967 with the aim of delivering independent living and rehabilitation services to people with disabilities. The trust ceased its operations at the site in 2020.

The property at 224 Great South Road in Remuera is being marketed for sale by international expressions of interest through Bayleys Auckland, with the process closing on Thursday 17 November. Capital Markets Director, Layne Harwood and Investment Sales Associate Director Stephen Scott said the significant real estate asset would appeal to buyers with the ability to undertake scale development or those with special interests.

Comprising six individual titles on a unified block, the property currently contains a multitude of administrative, support and residential buildings totalling approximately 3,500-square metres.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to consider the resource consent in place allowing for the construction of 237 new dwellings in seven standalone buildings. The resource consent was granted in February this year to provide a total GFA of 19,232 sqm, under the terrace housing and apartment building zone (THAB).

Architectural firm Warren & Mahoney has prepared a masterplan for the site under the working title ‘Omahu’. The property has frontages onto both Great South Road and Omahu Road, while the rear of the property adjoins State Highway One. Also, the design provides basement parking for 250 cars, together with ten commercial units, which could be occupied by the likes of health and wellness operations, hospitality offerings, or various service sector users.

“The potential redevelopment of the site allows for a high-quality master-planned residential community comprising apartments in a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom residences, along with supporting retail and recreational amenities. Omahu is an aspirational development that seeks to build a community to attract a wide demographic of residents and occupiers.” said Harwood

“While there is resource consent in place, the configuration of the site’s size, shape and road frontage would also allow a wide range of other residential uses subject to appropriate planning approvals,”

“From a re-development perspective this could include the construction of build-to-sell apartments, build-to-rent apartments, detached townhouses, a combination of apartments and terraced houses, or retirement living,” he said.

“The property could also appeal to special use providers looking for a central Auckland location that delivers easy access to retail and service amenities at Remuera, Newmarket or Greenlane, all within a kilometre of the property.”

“Maintaining the residential infrastructure in its existing configuration would open up an opportunity for education providers and private schools, religious groups, a healthcare provider seeking a residential support component, a rehabilitation centre, or sports organisations.”

The Warren & Mahoney concept design had been created to ensure a development of high quality while delivering an appropriate response to the residential character of the THAB zoning and aligning with the directions set out in the National Policy Statement for Urban Development released in 2020.

The design of the apartments has planned to maximise Auckland’s view shafts of the city’s volcanic cones and sea, while simultaneously encapsulating natural light. Under the masterplan, all apartments have access to private open spaces, communal courtyards, and a parklike environment through a comprehensive landscape strategy.

The Omahu Road/Great South Road address is located within the Auckland Grammar School and Epsom Girls Grammar zones. Also, the highly regarded private schools of Kings School, St Cuthbert’s College, Diocesan School for Girls, and Dilworth, are all within a 10-minute walk.

“The location is well connected to bus transport links, while the nearby Remuera train station links directly to the central city. The property is also close to two motorway interchanges – at Greenlane, and Market Road”, says Stephen Scott

The property’s immediate surrounding neighbourhood features predominantly residential properties, interspersed with some commercial addresses, and make it a highly desirable location on Auckland’s central isthmus.

Harwood says it is the largest available residential development site in Remuera and will present opportunities for a variety of significant development outcomes.

