Nutanix Achieves Red Hat Top Independent Software Vendor Partner Award In APAC And Japan

Monday, 21 November 2022, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

SINGAPORE and TOKYONov. 21, 2022 Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has been recognised as Top Independent Software Vendor Partner in APAC and Japan as part of the Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Awards 2022.

The awards recognise Red Hat’s commercial and public sector partners for their continued efforts to develop innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet customer needs and improve business outcomes. The winners are selected based on their commitment to innovation, dedication to driving change with open source, and demonstration of collaborative and transparent working ecosystems.

“Nutanix has not only acted as a catalyst for customer success, it has been an important multiplier of enterprise open source by adopting Red Hat solutions, from emerging technologies to hybrid cloud infrastructure. In today’s evolving marketplace, it is more important than ever to work openly and collaboratively to generate meaningful results for organisations throughout their cloud journey,” said Andrew Habgood, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat APAC

For Nutanix, its focus is to simplify cloud complexity with an open, software-defined hybrid multicloud platform. The approach involves powering mission-critical applications and services for the world’s most advanced organisations, and this enables them to put their workloads in the environments that make the most sense, whether private, public or hybrid clouds.

“We are honoured to receive the award for Red Hat Top Independent Software Vendor Partner in APAC and Japan this year. Our collaboration has been successful because it brings together cloud-native solutions with the simplicity, flexibility and resilience of the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Together, we have been providing customers across the region and worldwide with a full stack platform. This enables them to more easily build, scale, and manage containerised and virtualised cloud-native applications in a hybrid multicloud environment,” said Aaron White, VP & GM - APJ Sales, Nutanix.

