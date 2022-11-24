Ecostore Is Turning Blue This Black Friday To Support Live Ocean Foundation

Ecostore is bringing a new purpose and meaning to Black Friday transforming it into “Blue Friday” to support Live Ocean Foundation and their mission for a healthy ocean. For Blue Friday, ecostore will be offering up to 35% off sitewide at ecostore NZ from tomorrow, Friday 25 November 2022 to Wednesday 30 November 2022.

Ecostore will donate 5% of every sale to Live Ocean Foundation. A New Zealand registered ocean conservation charity founded by sailing champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, to help scale up marine science, innovation, and outreach for a healthy ocean.

Flourishing coastal ecosystems play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy by fixing carbon and releasing oxygen – 50% of the world’s oxygen comes from the ocean. It’s a blue-tiful thing.

Ecostore’s Blue Friday offers Kiwi consumers a unique opportunity to give back and make a difference with a purchase that matters.

© Scoop Media

