Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Wins Investor Choice &Adviser Choice Awards At Research IP Fund Manager Of TheYear Awards

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Generate KiwiSaver

Generate are thrilled to announce their two latest awards, won at the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022. Generate won the Adviser Choice Award (KiwiSaver) for the second year in a row, and also took out the new Investor Choice Award.

These awards are voted for by financial advisers and consumer investors respectively, which Generate considers an especially meaningful win.

“Being recognised by your peers and clients at an industry event like this, is a real honour. Knowing that the people you go to work for – both advisers and KiwiSaver investors – are happy with the job you’re doing, so much so that they’re willing to vote for you for an award, really makes the 9-5 worth it.” says Kristian James, Generate Head of Distribution.

Generate launched in 2012 with a purpose to educate and empower Kiwi’s about KiwiSaver, to help their members achieve materially better financial outcomes at retirement.

James explains Generate are able to do this using both an internal team of KiwiSaver advisers and over 1000 external financial advisers, who choose to recommend Generate KiwiSaver Scheme funds to their clients.

“I think advisers see Generate as a great option for their clients because we have a reputation of consistently top-performing KiwiSaver funds and award-winning service.” continued James.

Recent 9-year performance to 30 September 2022 showed Generate KiwiSaver Scheme funds rank highly:

  • Generate’s Focused Growth Fund ranked 1st out of 7 funds in the Morningstar Multi-sector Aggressive category.
  • Generate’s Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 19 funds in the Morningstar Multi-sector Growth category.
  • Generate’s Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 14 funds the Morningstar Multi-sector Moderate category.

Earlier this year Generate received a Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for KiwiSaver and the Gold award for best KiwiSaver service at the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards.

Generate want to thank all the financial advisers who recommend Generate to their clients, and also their members who voted for them in the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year awards this year.

“We appreciate your support and are committed to delivering you top quality service.”

