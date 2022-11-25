Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Toitū Envirocare Announces Winners For Brighter Futures Awards 2022

Friday, 25 November 2022, 10:39 am
Press Release: Toitu Envirocare

Winners for the Toitū Brighter Future Awards for 2022 have been announced by Toitū Envirocare, recognising businesses across Aotearoa New Zealand who are leading the way in scientifically reducing their carbon emissions.

The Toitū Brighter Future Awards annually judge top performing members of its carbon and environmental certification programmes on impact across eight categories, with the winners scientifically proving to be taking climate action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and environmental management. Unique to the awards, judgement is based solely on organisations annually audited data.

Austin Hansell, Carbon Product Manager at Toitū Envirocare says, “The COVID-19 pandemic came with many challenges, but it’s a blip on the radar in comparison to the climate crisis we’re facing. The latest science and insights presented at COP27 tell us we must advance the sustainability dialogue and encourage rapid carbon emission reductions. It’s imperative that collectively, all organisations help Aotearoa achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.”

Toitū Brighter Future Awards 2022 category winners
CategoriesWinners
Climate Action (biggest reduction) in the Small Organisation category (with a carbon footprint of less than 200 tCO2e)New Zealand Superannuation Fund
Climate Action (biggest reduction) in the Medium Organisation categoryAchilles Information Limited
Climate Action (biggest reduction) in the Large Organisation categorySistema Plastics Limited
Climate Action (biggest reduction) in the >50,000 tonnes tCO2e Organisation categoryAuckland Transport
Climate Action (biggest reduction) in the Product categoryTahbilk
Climate Action in the Top Reducer (by volume) categorySilver Fern Farms
Climate Action in the Top Reducer (closest to zero) categoryNew Zealand Superannuation Fund
Exceptional achievement in Environmental ManagementTe Pae - The Christchurch Convention Centre

To qualify for the awards, businesses must have at least 2 years of comparable emissions. Performance is judged on greatest percentage change in absolute total emissions (all scopes, tCO2e) comparing the latest year certified as of June 2022 to the respective prior year, provided the finalist is also showing a reduction compared to base year. Exceptions to this are the Environmental Management Award which required at least 3 years of work and members must hold at least a Toitū enviromark gold level certification, showing continual improvements in their annual audits.

In the year to 30th June 2022, Toitū has supported 443 organisations to measure 47.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions and has seen members reduce their emissions on average by 17%.

“We are very proud of our members and the work they do to reduce their environmental impact on our programmes. The last few years have made it difficult to separate reductions from business-as-usual and the impacts resulting from COVID-19. We're looking forward to this year's winners continuing to lock in their reductions and keep up the mahi towards reducing their impact. No business will ever be perfect, but we can all make a difference, we hope these awards inspires others to follow suit and take action,” added Hansell.

To find out more about the winners, finalists, and criteria visit www.toitu.co.nz/our-members/brighter-future-awards.

Find more from Toitu Envirocare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
