Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Analytics And Data-Driven Healthcare To Be Fuelled By FHIR Interoperability Boost: InterSystems ANZ Study

Monday, 28 November 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Intersystems

InterSystems, a provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformation to help customers solve the most critical data challenges, today revealed expected changes in Australia and New Zealand’s interoperability landscapes that would increase the limited data currently available for health analytics and boost data-driven care.

A new study, The State of Healthcare Analytics & Interoperability Study – Australia & New Zealand, was conducted by tech advisory firm, Ecosystm for InterSystems. It surveyed 180 healthcare executives across public and private organisations, large and small hospitals, and city and rural locations. Among its findings are that:

  • 94% of healthcare executives want to change their existing data exchange mechanisms
  • 66% want healthcare organisations to focus more on the standardisation of data exchange
  • Adoption of FHIR®-enabled interoperability is expected to increase sixfold from 11% to 66%

These improvements in interoperability would address limitations in the data available for health analytics that currently hamper data-driven care initiatives needed to meet community expectations and boost the effectiveness of healthcare without increasing costs.

“Healthcare organisations are currently limited in the datasets they can analyse,” said Darren Jones, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand for InterSystems. “Because of data exchange issues, analytics solutions typically work within information silos, without access to the bigger picture. This limits innovation in the use of data to improve healthcare delivery.”

The survey found that around half (52%) of healthcare organisations could use inpatient clinical data in their health analytics solutions. But only 41% could analyse data from diagnostic systems, and only 38% could analyse patient administration data. Clinical data from outpatient services was available for analysis at around a third (34%) of healthcare organisations surveyed. Fewer than a quarter could analyse text from communications systems (24%) or log files (23%). And fewer than a fifth (18%) could use sensor or medical device data for analytics.

A dramatic expected increase in the use of FHIR®, or Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, a global health data standard invented in Australia, would make it easier to exchange data between different healthcare information sources in a meaningful way and in real time.

While the study revealed a low base of FHIR adoption in Australia and New Zealand, with only 11% of organisations currently employing FHIR-enabled data exchange, this is set for a rapid upswing, with a further 55% of providers surveyed planning a shift to a FHIR-based interoperability platform.

The survey found that 67% of providers currently use more than one interoperability method. However, only 30% currently look beyond in-house API-based data exchanges (used by 63%) and bulk data transfer (56%) to standards-based interoperability methods, including IHE certified data exchange (27%), HL7®/X12 interface engines (19%) and FHIR-enabled data exchange (11%).

As a result, the lack of access to real-time data is currently a significant challenge in implementing successful analytics solutions. The survey found it is a particular challenge for respondents in administrative roles (cited by 54%), clinical roles (47%), operations (43%) and management (41%), along with data quality.

“The road to healthcare interoperability has been rocky. Obstacles include multiple jurisdictions and a complex public/private healthcare mix,” said Jones. “But out of this adversity has come FHIR, a huge breakthrough in health data standards, which our study shows is on the cusp of mainstream adoption. Increased FHIR adoption would increase the data available for analytics and enable data-driven care initiatives to solve the challenges our healthcare systems face.”

The State of Healthcare Analytics & Interoperability Study – Australia & New Zealand is available at: InterSystems.com/au/the-state-of-analytics-and-interoperability-study.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed and scalability problems for large organisations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 36 offices in 25 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com/au.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Intersystems on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 