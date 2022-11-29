Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Survey Suggests ‘Crypto Winter’ Hasn't Negatively Affected Investor Sentiment

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 7:21 pm
Press Release: Easy Crypto

Kiwi cryptocurrency platform, Easy Crypto, has released insights from a survey it conducted of 1,000 local Cryptocurrency (Crypto) investors - and the results reveal buoyant investor sentiment, even against a backdrop of what market analysts have dubbed the ‘Crypto winter’.

An incredible 78% of 1,000 surveyed New Zealand crypto investors (of which there are a quarter of a million) believe that now is a good time to buy crypto. Conducted in partnership with global leader in market research - IPSOS - the survey was commissioned to explore current investor attitudes and behaviours within the emerging investment category in New Zealand.

Easy Crypto’s Co-founder and CEO, Janine Grainger, says the sentiment isn’t surprising, given the opportunity for stock market and crypto investors to put into practice a well-known investment strategy dubbed ‘buying the dip’ which involves buying an asset during a period of downward price pressure, with the opportunity for the price to recover.

The Crypto value-action gap

She adds, however, that there is often a value-action gap amongst crypto investors and stock market investors in terms of their intention to invest; and actual investment activity. “On the surface, this can easily look like hesitancy due to a depressed market, but our research has confirmed that this simply isn’t the case. Rather, it’s often a lack of knowledge that holds people back.”

Crypto investors are often unfamiliar with strategies such as ‘dollar cost averaging’ and ‘diversification’; while seasoned investors will often fail to check crypto pricing and as such, don't consider crypto when 'buying the dip'.

Help for would-be investors

With the aim of helping investors make a little more ‘sense’ of the current market before directing their ‘cents’, Easy Crypto has turned the research into a FREE report titled ‘On the fence about crypto? An investor’s guide to now’. The report was created to help investors ‘connect the dots’ by clarifying the extent to which crypto mirrors the stock market; providing a round-up of up-to-the-minute investor sentiment; and uncovering how savvy investment strategies can be applied to crypto.

“At the height of the market, many investors will no doubt have cursed that they missed the opportunity to invest, but the recent dip effectively winds the clock back five years, giving investors a 'second bite of the cherry'. What we know now is that there is a crypto asset cycle and in many ways, it mirrors more regular asset classes, though more volatile in nature. Using a ‘dip buying’ mentality, there is currently an opportunity to invest in stocks and crypto at discounted prices. Our new report sets out to demystify all of this for crypto and savvy investors as they consider their options,” concludes Janine.

Disclaimer: Crypto is volatile, carries risk and the value can go up and down. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. Please do your own research.

