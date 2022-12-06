Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Alliance Group Signs On To TradeWindow Digital Trade Solutions

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: TradeWindow

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow (NZX: TWL), has entered an agreement to provide digital trade solutions to Alliance Group, New Zealand’s second largest meat producer (by revenues).

TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith welcomed the agreement with Alliance which reported revenues of over NZ$2.2 billion in 2022.

“Fresh, chilled and frozen meat and wider products all need to reach customers in export markets in premium condition and as swiftly as possible. We are delighted to enter this agreement to enable Alliance’s export operations with our productivity solution Prodoc and connectivity solution Cube which enables permissioned digital access for all the parties necessary to complete an export transaction,” says Mr Smith.

TradeWindow advises that the agreement covering several solutions is ‘material’ and Alliance Group will be TradeWindow’s biggest customer by value as at this time. Shane Kingston, GM Sales at Alliance said, “our partnership with TradeWindow is a further step in our digital journey, both enhancing our employee and customer experience, whilst improving our export documentation capabilities.”

Mr Smith said the agreement also creates a platform to explore the use of cross-border payments utilising TradeWindow’s partnership with MasterCard, and to add value for Alliance in the future through TradeWindow’s provenance solution Assure+, recently strengthened with the acquisition of Rfider in July.

Rfider has developed a mobile interface that can be rapidly deployed in complex supply chains to provide traceability all the way back to the original points of cultivation and production.

The system will ‘go live’ today.

© Scoop Media

