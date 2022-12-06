Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2022 Architectural Student Design Awards Winner Announced

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

Matangireia Yates-Francis, a student at Auckland University of Technology, is the winner of the prestigious Te Kāhui Whaihanga Resene Student Design Award for 2022.

‘Tūhononga: Co-occupying with Earth and Sky’, Yates-Francis’ winning design, was chosen from 16 shortlisted projects. The project envisions a contemporary vertical living settlement for a community, grounded in a traditional Māori narrative that values and prioritises connection with taiao (the natural world), while addressing critical contemporary issues within architecture in Aotearoa.

Through architecture grounded in Tikanga Māori, ‘Tūhononga’ presents a new type of co-occupancy and considers spiritual, spatial and physical interactions, re-imagining communities successfully co-existing with Ranginui (Sky Father) and Papatūānuku (Earth Mother).

The judges cited the following in announcing Yates-Francis’ project: “If te ao Māori presents solutions to a sustainable future, this vertical pā could be the design blueprint that guides us in building homes… the project challenges current architectural thinking and presents boundless opportunity for potential.”

Yates-Francis’ achievements garnered him a $5,000 prize. Highly commended prizes were awarded to Will Martel from The University of Auckland for his project ‘The Ooze’, and to Keisha Rawiri from Unitec for her project ‘An architectural response to future-proofing Tau Henare marae and upholding the mana of Ngā Tau e Toru whare tawhito’.

The awards, held at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, were judged by three highly experienced industry professionals: architect and educator Louise Wright from Melbourne Australia; architectural designer, artist and educator Jacob Scott; and Judith Taylor, architect and Te Kāhui Whaihanga president. Four students (including one group from AUT) were selected by each of New Zealand’s four schools of architecture — The University of Auckland, Unitec, AUT and Victoria University of Wellington.

The awards, which were created in 1990 to acknowledge the excellence of New Zealand architecture students are supported by locally owned and operated business, Resene, who are a proud supporter of New Zealand architecture.

