Major Nationwide Fintech Survey To Springboard NZ’s Economy

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 7:02 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The tech sector has become New Zealand’s second biggest export earner and fintech is the second largest tech sub-sector by revenue.

Kiwi fintech firms generate $2.14 billion in export revenues. To support the export growth and momentum, FinTechNZ in collaboration from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) has launched a nationwide survey to understand what NZ businesses experience when in or entering new global markets.

The survey will generate community-led data insights, including key weightless export issues and barriers to market. The

results will help inform export focused fintech companies and NZTE’s work supporting firms to become export-ready and grow internationally.

FinTechNZ executive director Jason Roberts says the survey will help many tech but especially Fintech firms in Aotearoa gearing up for return to business as usual after covid lock downs.

“A total of 80 percent fintechs are exporters so the results of the survey and the future direction for New Zealand really matters.

“Post-covid NZ companies are assessing markets and destinations, such as the growth and proximity of Asia markets. The new UK free trade agreement is significant as well.

“All these issues will be pivotal at the FinTechNZ hui taumata event in Auckland on February 23.

“Tech is changing the way the finance industry operates and delivers services. The market is undergoing a major shift leveraging cutting-edge and trail blazing fintech, such as the shift away from plastic card payments towards digital, such as phone digital wallet solutions. This tech advancement has majorly driven the growth of fintech across the globe.

“Fintech is here to stay. As technology improves and becomes even more ingrained in the day-to-day life of people, there will be more embedded finance, such as payments and lending and more embedded insurance than ever before.

“No matter how centralised or not these solutions are or will be, the future looks bright,” Roberts says.

