Luxury Brand New Designer Home In Provincial City’s Lifestyle Locale Placed On The Market For Sale

A brand-new Hamptons design-inspired farm-style homestead situated in one of Hawke’s Bay’s fastest-growing lifestyle locations has been placed on the market for sale.

The stylish 240-square metre (more or less) residence in the locale of Puketapu near Napier, features a gorgeous single-level four-bedroom/two-bathroom dwelling with two separate outdoor entertaining areas taking in the green belt of the city’s urban boundary and the ocean.

Built to a high standard, the home sits in an elevated position set on a contoured site ready for a new owner to add their own personal finishing touches to sustain a relaxed semi-rural lifestyle.

The desirable newly built home at 116 Te Kapua Rise in Puketapu, Hawke’s Bay, is now being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Hawke’s Bay. Salesperson Nate Skelton said the timeless dwelling exudes an air of spaciousness complemented by the high stud ceiling.

“This rural chic residence is exemplified by the vaulted cathedral exposed wooden beam trusses above the open plan dining room/living room overlooked by the high-end kitchen with its walk-in pantry,” said Skelton.

“The home’s Y-shaped entertainer’s kitchen with its top-end appliances is punctuated by a sleek central bench which draws the eyeline over its form to the dining and living room space, with aspect of the surrounding countryside and over to Poraiti.”

“You will never get bored with the vista from this amazing home. This relaxed easy-living lifestyle is accentuated by the multitude of views of the rural surround and out to the ocean,” said Skelton.

Around the outside of the home there are multiple spots to throw down a beanbag or unfold a deck chair for near all-day sun or equally shade, as you desire. You can enjoy an alfresco breakfast watching the sunrise, and an alfresco dinner watching the sunset.

The home’s master bedroom delivers a veritable sanctuary within its own wing of the residence – complete with its own deck area and peaceful rural outlook, along with a sumptuous walk-in wardrobe and chic bathroom, reflecting the decor you would expect to find in a five-star hotel.

Meanwhile, a wide hallway connects the home’s spacious integral double garage to the main living area – and provides access to three of the bedrooms along with the over-sized family bathroom. The hallway, with its width and height is an obvious gallery type space with the possibility for a multitude of art pieces to be displayed.

“The design and aspect of the home ensure the central living area is bathed in natural light from all angles. You can literally sit in the lounge or on the wide-covered deck outside and watch the children playing on the gently sloping lawn, or having adventures down the hill,” said Skelton.

Lawn area encircles the home, which sits on some 9,695-square metres of land accessed by its own metalled driveway. Ample room around the home presents any new owner options to have a spa pool or an inground swimming pool built off the deck area, an artificial grass or hard surface tennis court laid down, a cricket wicket mown into the grass, building a large storage shed for housing the ‘toys’, or even mark out their personal golf driving range.

It’s perfect for the retiring farmers used to enjoying the peace of the countryside, or for a tradesman who needs room to store their vehicles and equipment in a safe and secure address.

Puketapu has morphed from once being a rural services destination, into a prosperous lifestyle settlement just 10 minutes’ drive from Napier’s central business district.

