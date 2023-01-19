Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Asbestos Exposure Is Likely Grossly Underestimated

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Asbestos and Biological

Every year, nearly 220 Kiwis die from asbestos-related diseases. With this devastating statistic in mind, it's particularly concerning that many workers - outside of traditional asbestos removal specialists, such as tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts - are inadvertently exposed to this hazardous material.

When fibres become airborne, they pose a risk not only to those working on the site, but to those within the immediate vicinity. Karl Van Sambeek of Harcourt Insulation 2006 Ltd, trading as Asbestos & Biological, said it's not uncommon to be called to a site where asbestos is uncovered after work has begun on site. “Often at this stage it has been disturbed, and so those on site and in close vicinity have been exposed to the fibres. Most asbestos exposure occurs from breathing air containing asbestos fibres”.

The potential impacts of New Zealand's asbestos-related risks have come under review in light of a startling new discovery. Commissioned by the New Zealand Demolition and Asbestos Association, the review has found that the number of people exposed to this dangerous carcinogen is likely to be grossly underestimated.

Association President Helina Stil said “I have a strong belief that there are a lot of workers that are potentially exposed to asbestos-containing materials that may not be removalist workers but tradespeople or DIYers, given the lack of consistent info that’s out there, or a focal point where they can get that information.” Source: NZ Herald

In April 2018 a licensing system for the removal of asbestos was introduced by WorkSafe. There are two types of licences, Class A and B, which determine the type and amount of asbestos that you can remove. There is also a very detailed code of practice on the Management and Removal of Asbestos that was introduced in 2016.

Asbestos removal professionals currently undergo rigorous training and accreditation. However, asbestos removal isn't just dangerous for those directly involved. Anyone undertaking a renovation could be at risk. Due to the transient nature of the trade workforce, it is harder to ensure tradestaff are competent enough to manage risks. Therefore it is imperative that everyone undertaking renovations, whether they are tradespeople or DIYers, request an asbestos sampling test first. Experts can then be called in if asbestos is present. If they are negative, you can rest assured that everyone on site is safe.

Karl and his team have completed over 15,000 asbestos removal projects. While any house built before 2016 could potentially contain asbestos related materials, he especially urges houses built in the 1970s Or 1980s to get tests before renovations. He said he would be surprised if homes of this era didn’t contain asbestos.

How dangerous is asbestos?

  • #1 cause of work-related deaths globally
  • #1 cause of work-related deaths in NZ
  • 200 Kiwis a year die from asbestos-related diseases
  • 100 new cases are diagnosed in NZ each year
  • 1960s - 1970s: use of asbestos containing materials (ACM) peaked
  • 2016 was the year asbestos was banned in NZ
  • Customs don't test for asbestos at the border, so ACM may still be in use
  • Most asbestos exposure occurs from breathing air containing asbestos fibres
  • Before undertaking renovations, get an asbestos test

Source: https://www.nzdaa.com/asbestos-report-download

Source: https://www.asbestos.com/asbestos/statistics-facts/

