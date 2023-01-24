Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barbara Bridger Appointed As Central Lakes Trust Chief Executive

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Linda Robertson, chair of Central Lakes Trust’s Board of Trustees, today confirmed the appointment of Barbara Bridger as chief executive of Central Lakes Trust (CLT).

The decision was made after a thorough recruitment process, which began in November and was supported by external advisers Sheffield.

“The board are delighted with this outcome and look forward to Barbara joining the Trust in early April. Barbara is currently chief executive of Otago Community Trust. She brings a wealth of experience in the philanthropic, management and investment space and is already well known to many within the Central Lakes region through her current role,” says CLT chair Linda Robertson.

Barbara said she is excited to be joining Central Lakes Trust as chief executive.

“I am very much looking froward to my new role at CLT and to having the opportunity to better understand the community’s needs and aspirations and to help CLT respond to those needs as it continues to enhance assets and enrich lives within the Central Lakes region. Having holidayed in Central Otago for many years I am excited to be moving into the region and taking on this very exciting position”.

