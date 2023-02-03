Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nominations Sought For 2023 Taitokerau Māori Business Awards

Friday, 3 February 2023, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Rangatahi Development Award – one of eight categories in the Te Hiringa Taitokerau Māori Business Awards.

The black-tie awards evening will be on 3rd March 2023 at Mckay Stadium, Whangārei. Nominations close on Friday 10th February.

Sponsored by Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the biennial award is open to young, Māori business owners aged 18-24 who demonstrate leadership and business skills.

MSD Regional Commissioner, Graham MacPherson, says the award category is unique in acknowledging the development of rangatahi in business and their positive impact on the community.

“Māori businesses play a vital role to help lift whānau Māori aspirations. They are at the heart of our Taitokerau communities as significant employers of whānau. Through COVID we also witnessed more and more Māori entrepreneurs tapping into the burgeoning digital economy.

“We’re proud to support an award that shines a light on Māori youth who are developing their own skillsets whilst also making a difference in our rohe.”

Previous winners of the prestigious award include 2021 award winner, HĀ – History of Aotearoa.

HĀ was recognised for their innovative approach to developing Aotearoa history teaching programmes in schools.

HĀ co-founder Justice Hetaraka says the awards are the perfect opportunity to celebrate Māori success, and a good indicator of up-and-coming talent.

“We can’t wait to see what young people come through this year.”

For more information email info@tehiringa.org or go to Tai Tokerau Maori Business Awards - Te Hiringa for an entry form.

