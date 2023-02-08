Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clearhead Launches Digital Tool To Help Rangatahi Find Their Purpose Nib Foundation Provides $50,000 In Funding

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Clearhead

Clearhead, with support from nib foundation, is proud to launch Finding Purpose: a free, interactive digital tool designed to help rangatahi develop a greater sense of purpose and identity to improve their mental wellbeing.

Clearhead CEO & Founder, Dr Angela Lim, said the Finding Purpose digital tool helps users explore their career options, relationships, routines, and hobbies. “Our platform users said that loneliness and lacking purpose in life are the top two causes of distress, post-COVID-19,” Dr Lim said.

“Many Kiwis find it difficult to access the support they need to help manage these feelings, with more than 90% of public funding going towards crisis support rather than preventative mental health services, like therapy,” explained Dr Lim.

The average cost of therapy can be up to $150 per hour, and we understand that is out of reach for most people, which is why we developed our Finding Purpose tool,” Dr Lim said.

“We want to hand Kiwis’ the tools and knowledge they need to support their mental health every day, so they don’t reach crisis point,” she added.

In 2022, Clearhead received $50,000 in funding through nib foundation’s Health Smart Grants. nib foundation Executive Officer, Amy Tribe, said, “Clearhead designed the Finding Purpose tool with rangatahi. It appeals to and targets the specific needs of that cohort,” Ms Tribe said.

Clearhead Clinical Psychologist, Sam O’Sullivan, was also involved in the design of the digital tool after running a series of successful in-person workshops for seven years.

“Now that the program is more accessible online, I’m looking forward to seeing people of all ages benefit from its content and live a more fulfilling life,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

The Finding Purpose digital tool is available from 8th February 2023 on Clearhead’s website. For more information, please visit https://www.myclearhead.com/en-NZ/finding-purpose.

© Scoop Media

