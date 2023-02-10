Media Statement On The Postponement Of The Public Media Merger

The biggest private sector union in Aotearoa New Zealand, E tū has responded to news of the postponement of the merger of the two entities into Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media, saying the objectives of the merger remain critical to the country’s future as a cohesive, caring democracy and to the development of a strong vibrant local and national identity.

E tū is the union representing most workers at RNZ and TVNZ.

E tū director Mat Danaher says, “As the COVID pandemic and the floods have shown, we really do need a strong public media.”

Mat says: “We need to strengthen the provision of trusted, independent news and the production of local content that reflects our unique cultural identity and potential as a nation, ensuring our citizens and residents are well informed, educated and entertained within a volatile and rapidly changing media landscape.”

E tū has identified a few steps to build stronger public media, including adequate funding for RNZ, a meaningful charter for TVNZ, and collaboration between the public media entities.

“Whatever happens we are going to need a strong public media, and the voices of journalists and other media workers will need to be at the heart of it,” says Mat.

Mat says there is also a need for support for print media given the massive increase in print costs in recent years.

“Print publications serve a vital community function,” Mat says.

