Vertiv Launches Augmented Reality App For Immersive Product Exploration

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand. [March 1, 2023] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the release of the Vertiv™ XR app, a first-of-its-kind tool in the data centre space that allows data centre operators, IT managers and channel partners to visualise Vertiv products in the location they would occupy in any given facility. The virtual representation helps today’s data centre decision-makers by providing a convenient tool to plan their space and provide support after installation, with the intent of improving understanding of how the infrastructure will support their compute and impact the physical footprint. The app is available at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The introduction of the Vertiv XR app is the latest advance in Vertiv’s widespread and ongoing digitisation initiative, as the company continues to focus on the customer experience and expand the resources available to its customers and channel partners. Created by Vertiv, the Vertiv XR app is the first such tool to bring the kind of commercial-grade technology used for home remodeling projects to the data centre space. The app was named “Best Digital Transformation Product or Service – Enterprise” in the Computing 2022 Technology Product Awards, and received a five-star rating from IT Channel, which called it “the best augmented reality app tested in 2022.”

“With the Vertiv XR app, we are creating a bridge experience between in-person physical interactions and digital,” said Cristian Scarpa, VP for Information Technology at Vertiv. “The app allows our customers and partners to make more informed buying decisions and recommendations, to visualise in a tangible way how new products will interact with their existing environments, and explore details about those products, all from the palm of their hand.”

The Vertiv XR app guides users through product selection and placement, using augmented reality to deliver an immersive, realistic depiction of the product in the location of their choosing – whether that’s a data centre, office, lobby or living room. It allows users to see and explore various Vertiv solutions when and where they choose, and stay engaged beyond purchase and installation by viewing complementary solutions and by streamlining social sharing of their experiences with Vertiv.

“This type of technology has been used for various consumer applications, helping homeowners see how new cabinets might look in their kitchen or different siding may look on their house, but we’ve never seen this type of application in the data centre,” said Martin Coulthard, global vice president for demand generation marketing at Vertiv. “We’re giving them the opportunity to see this equipment before they buy, enabling them to make their Vertiv purchase with confidence.”

The company’s sweeping digitisation effort is focused on developing and updating digital assets that better serve customers and partners and engage with them on their terms. The ultimate objective is to enhance the online interactions users have with Vertiv, to make it easier for them to find what they need when they visit Vertiv.com or use the Vertiv XR app, and to help Vertiv and its partners have more meaningful, productive engagements with customers and partners.

For more information or to download the Vertiv XR app, visit Vertiv.com.

