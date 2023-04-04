Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Papers Published On Human Capital, Pacific Peoples’ Wellbeing

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

The Treasury published two papers today on Pacific peoples’ wellbeing and estimates of human capital in New Zealand. They are the latest in a series of background papers that provide in-depth information and analysis supporting the content of the Treasury’s first wellbeing report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022.

  • Pacific peoples’ wellbeing (AP 23/01)New Zealand is home to the world’s largest Pacific population. About one in 12 New Zealanders identifies as having a Pacific ethnicity or ethnicities, and the Pacific population is much younger and faster growing than the general population. As the Pacific population continues to grow, so too does their influence and importance to wellbeing in New Zealand. This analytical paper explores the key values, beliefs and practices that shape Pacific New Zealanders’ experience of wellbeing and provides information about how Pacific people in New Zealand are faring across a range of wellbeing domains.
  • An update to estimates of human capital in New Zealand (AP 23/02)Human capital is an important resource for the economy, enabling businesses to operate in a way that provides higher incomes. But it is equally important for an individual, as not only do high levels of knowledge and skill increase their incomes, but they are also associated with many other positive outcomes in life. To underpin our analysis in Te Tai Waiora, the Treasury commissioned New Zealand’s leading expert Trinh Le to provide updated estimates of human capital, and to extend previous analysis by providing separate estimates of human capital for Māori and non-Māori. This paper highlights what these new estimates reveal.

All previously-released background papers for Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022 and the wellbeing report itself are available on the Treasury website.

