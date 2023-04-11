Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Job Seekers Poorly Prepared For Toughening Job Market

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 8:08 am
Most Kiwi job seekers are poorly prepared to navigate the New Zealand job market because they aren't aware that the local employment landscape has changed, meaning that we have to take a different approach to job search.

Kathryn Sandford, CEO ofMove to More(M2M), a recruitment company and career/job-hunting coach, said many candidates seem to think that we are in a 'candidates market' and that jobs are easy.

"As a result, candidates use the same CV and the same cover letter to apply for multiple jobs. However, the cover letter should be specific to each role to stand out.

"Use the cover letter to position yourself better because the cover letter is the first thing a recruiter reads.

Sandford said employers are looking for specific attributes in candidates that can be difficult for a candidate to fulfil without preparation.

"The skills market goes in cycles. With trends like the tech industry downsizing overseas, we see more caution locally—particularly considering recession warnings—so there will be heaps of people out looking for jobs.

"I think the local job market just got tougher."

Sandford said job seekers would be challenged moving forward, particularly experienced people, because they may take for granted that they know everything instead of recognising the need to keep up with changes in the job market.

"Rejection by a prospective employer can result in confusion, frustration and doubt, all of which can put you at a disadvantage for future applications.

"People, particularly older people who have been in a safe job for years, believe they will find work quickly because of their experience. They don't prepare, they don't get the role, and so they struggle to figure out a way forward.

"They may feel at a crossroads, but the truth is that their CVs probably do not reflect their talent and value very well, and they may have no idea how to position themselves to stand out in the market," Sandford said.

To help job seekers succeed, Sandford offers three tips:

1. Invest in yourself

Take time to understand who you are and what you want. Strategise where you want to be in the next 2 to 5 years and how you plan to get there.

"Don't focus solely on creating a specific outcome; remain open to possible opportunities. Get help, if you can, from somebody experienced in the field. It will give you an advantage."

2. Get feedback and highlight your value

Sandford said always look for feedback from colleagues and managers to help you understand your strengths and areas for improvement.

"Use this information to create a clear message about your value and how you can help an organisation succeed."

3. Step out of your comfort zone

To achieve growth and success, stepping out of your comfort zone and taking risks is essential.

"Don't let the fear of the unknown hold you back. Embrace uncertainty, and be open to new experiences and opportunities that may come your way."

Sandford urged Kiwi job seekers, particularly those older and struggling, to put time and effort into defining their value.

"Work out how to communicate your value to prospective employers."

For more information visit: https://m2m.co.nz/

ABOUT

In a world experiencing a fundamental shift in the employer/employee relationship, M2M employs recruitment, coaching and personal branding to put people's growth, future possibilities, and success at the centre of everything the company does.

M2M specialises in organisational development, change, learning and development, vocation education, digital transformation, and Māori and Pasifika Leadership.

