Stuart Dickinson Takes Over As Chief Executive Of Vista Group

Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, 11 April: Leading global cinema technology company Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL) today welcomed Stuart Dickinson as its new Chief Executive.

An accomplished global technology executive, Dickinson has more than 25 years of leadership experience and a proven history of growing strong teams. He has led significant technology programmes transitioning enterprise customers across Australia, New Zealand and internationally from legacy software to cloud based solutions.

Dickinson joins Vista Group from NYSE listed DXC Technology where he led over 1,200 employees as the APAC Enterprise Applications Practice Director and New Zealand Country Manager. In his new role, Dickinson will be responsible for driving further innovation for Vista Group’s clients across its global businesses, including Vista Cinema, Movio, Veezi, Maccs, Numero, Powster and Flicks. He joins Vista Group following the retirement of outgoing CEO, Kimbal Riley.

“I’m excited to join Vista Group and continue to build our reputation as an industry leader. As a New Zealand company with a significant global footprint, there are many opportunities to unlock innovation, unite our solutions to deliver the best experiences for our clients and their customers and lead Vista Group into the future,” says Dickinson.

“Vista Group is built on a foundation of strong teams and people who are really passionate about what they do and I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone. My focus is to accelerate our platform-based strategy while pursuing the opportunity to turn our solid market share into sustainable long-term commercial outcomes, in particular driving free cash flow.”

Dickinson will present to the industry at April’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the world’s biggest cinema exhibitor event, where he will address exhibitors, studios and the wider industry with a Vista Group presentation.

© Scoop Media

