Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First-home Buyers Need To Check Out Govt Assistance

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

“Kiwis considering buying need to know that different government assistance is available to get them on the property ladder. It could make all the difference, but many don’t even know these opportunities exist,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Julius Capilitan – Managing Director of Century 21 Financial NZ

Government assistance schemes includes First Home Grants, First Home Loans, and First Home Partner.

First Home Partner is a shared ownership scheme to help aspiring first-home buyers purchase a home together with Kāinga Ora. First Home Partner is aimed at those whose deposit and home loan aren’t quite enough to buy a home that meets their needs.

“For example, a couple secures $620,000 for a $730,000 purchase, and Kāinga Ora stumps up with the $110,000 difference. Both parties then enter a shared ownership agreement. It’s an attractive scheme that’s helping a lot into their first home and well worth investigating,” says Julius Capilitan, Managing Director of Century 21 Financial.

Last year to better reflect market prices, the Government increased the house price caps for the First Home Grant and entirely removed house price caps from the First Home Loan.

First Home Grants give eligible first-home buyers up to $20,000 for a deposit. First Home Loans allow eligible buyers to purchase a home with a five percent deposit with no price caps.

“For sure it’s harder for buyers with less than a 20% deposit to get finance due to the Reserve Bank’s Loan-To-Value Ratio (LVRs) restrictions, but these schemes make it much more possible to secure a mortgage. My advice is talk to a broker, but first get on the Kāinga Ora website to understand their products better and see if you’re eligible,” says Mr Capilitan.

Julius Capilitan says most buyers hungry enough will get finance and will get into a property.

“We’re still seeing plenty of approvals from banks, despite what you may hear. There are always exemptions to the rules and while it’s never easy, it’s certainly not getting harder,” he says.

Mr Kearins says given the current cost of living crisis, coming up with a sufficient deposit is often the biggest hurdle. He says the Government needs to better promote its first-home buyer assistance.

“There are no silver bullets to home ownership, but these schemes certainly help many young Kiwis get over the line. Given the opportunities for buyers out there, this winter may prove to be the best time in a long time to get on the property ladder,” says Tim Kearins.

www.century21financial.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 